Russia deceived by Turkey from NATO





Syria faces an Islamist attack in the surroundings of Aleppo: Russia deceived by NATO and Turkey Kanako Mita, Sawako Uchida and Lee Jay Walker Tokyo's modern era The Syrian government seeks to repel a new Islamist attack in the vicinity of Aleppo and Idlib. As a result, the Syrian army's counterattacks against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham continue. (HTS) and other Sunni Islamist forces – some supported by NATO Turkey. Iran and Hezbollah – both supporters of the Syrian government – ​​find themselves in a tense phase with Israel. This particularly concerns Hezbollah (a proxy of Iran), whose leadership is dismantled by Israel after several successful assassinations. With Turkey's acquiescence in NATO, it appears that the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is once again being deceived by Turkey. (Turkey). The Russian Federation must therefore curb NATO Turkey's intrigues in the Caucasus region and northern Syria – rather than seeking to work with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Le Monde reports, “Jihadist fighters cut off the Damascus-Aleppo highway on Thursday while a day earlier, the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions launched a surprise attack on government-controlled areas in the northern Aleppo province, sparking the fiercest fighting in years. according to the Observatory. Turkey, under the leadership of President Erdogan, is constantly involved in foreign conflicts. This includes the use of Islamist terrorists(mercenaries)of Syria in the conflicts of Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh(Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh were cleansed by Azerbaijan with help from Turkey on several fronts). NATO Turkey also attacks Kurds in Iraq and Syria, often killing Christians, Yazidis and other minorities. Turkey and Sunni Islamist forces understand that Iran and the Russian Federation face major problems aside from the immediate conflict in Syria. This applies in particular to the weakening of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon up to the surroundings of Beirut. Iran is therefore focusing on its anti-Israeli stance. The BBC reports (concerning the province of Idlib), “The enclave is primarily controlled by HTS, but Turkish-backed rebel factions operating under the banner of the Syrian National Army (SNA) and Turkish forces are also based there. » Reports claim that around 200 people have been killed in fighting on all sides, including the deaths of civilians caught in the attack by Sunni Islamists. As a result, HTS and other Sunni Islamist groups advanced approximately 10 km into western Aleppo. AP News reports, “Turkey, which supports Syrian opposition factions, and Russia and Iran, which have supported government forces, reached an agreement in late 2019 that effectively froze the conflict line and prevented the advance of the government in Idlib province, which was the last bastion of conflict. mix of radical groups and Syrian forces supported by Turkey. The Russian Federation and Syria are responding to the threat. Air strikes are therefore continuing to contain the crisis. reports Reuters, “Russian and Syrian warplanes bombed rebel-held northwest Syria near the border with Turkey on Thursday to repel an insurgent offensive that seized the territory for the first time since years, the Syrian army and rebel sources said.” Putin needs to open his eyes to Turkey's intrigues under Erdogan – rather than appeasing Erdogan. After all, Turkey is part of NATO. Turkey also supports the Muslim Brotherhood – while expanding its power in the Caucasus and Central Asia. (pan-Turkism)and parts of western Asia (the Middle East). Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times International News and Japan News http://sawakoart.com Sawako Utsumi and his website Artiste Modern Tokyo Times https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News Tokyo News & International News PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/MTT_News Tokyo's modern era PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://moderntokyotimes.com/syria-faces-islamist-attack-in-the-environs-of-aleppo-russia-hoodwinked-by-nato-turkey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos