The fate of nations cannot remain in the hands of five Security Council members (Erdogan)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a plenary session of the UN COP29 Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (PA) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Friday for comprehensive reform of the United Nations, stressing that the future of nearly 200 countries cannot remain in the hands of the five permanent members of the Security Council. “The UN must be completely reformed. The world cannot be left at the mercy of the five permanent countries (members of the Security Council). The fate of 194 countries cannot be left in the hands or lips of one of these five permanent members,” Erdogan said during his presidential speech. TRT Global Forum in Istanbul. Erdogan, a long-time critic of the Security Council structure – where any of the five permanent members can unilaterally veto major resolutions – reiterated his position that “the world is bigger than five”. Stressing the need for UN reform, Erdogan cited progress already made, such as the establishment of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the Turkey-Spain Alliance of Civilizations initiative, designed to promote cooperation following the attacks of September 11, 2001. the United States. He noted that competition between nations, ranging from trade to diplomacy, is becoming increasingly destructive and aggressive, placing humanity at a “turning point.” “Events are occurring that will affect not only the next 5 to 10 years but also the future of our grandchildren,” Erdogan warned. The Turkish president stressed that the world's ongoing humanitarian crises reveal the fragility of the current world order, saying that each crisis represents an opportunity to advance justice, peace, stability and security. Commenting on the war between Russia and Ukraine, which is approaching its fourth year, Erdogan noted that the conflict has exposed the weaknesses of the “rules-based international system.” The global system fails the Gaza test The Turkish leader criticized the failure of the global system in Gaza, saying neither humanitarian principles nor the credibility of the United Nations stood the test. “A humanitarian disaster has been allowed under the pretext of guilt over the Holocaust, but it is a dead end,” he said, referring to how Western countries' guilt over the 's regard for the Holocaust has made them hesitant to criticize “Israel's” actions in Gaza. Erdogan expressed solidarity with the suffering in Gaza, Palestine and Lebanon, declaring that “consent to oppression is oppression.” He reiterated Turkey's call for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, which Ankara has advocated since the start of the Israeli war 13 months ago. He also affirmed that Turkey was ready to mediate for lasting peace. In a related context, Erdogan highlighted the importance of the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Security Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Gaza. Furthermore, he said he was optimistic about the maintenance of the ceasefire between “Israel” and Lebanon, which entered into force on Wednesday.

