How the anti-woke spin did Donald Trump’s business | US Elections 2024





If Nesrine Malik is correct that Woke's talking points were not a key part of Kamala Harris' campaign, she is wrong to conclude that progressive positions on social issues were in no way responsible for the electoral victory of Donald Trump (Woke did not lose the American elections: the patrician class that hijacked identity politics did, November 25). Like Malik, I see structural issues as the main driving factor. As a Democratic activist, I focus on an economy that is portrayed as thriving, but actually fails to benefit a population struggling with obscenely high food prices. But after hearing Harris hesitate rather than reject controversial statements that were just catnip for Trump, I can assure you there was also palpable cultural antagonism.

These Trump ads packed a punch, and Kamala was not the least of them. For you is President Trump, who capitalized on Harris' failure to clarify her 2019 support (based on a reading of constitutional law) of taxpayer-funded gender-affirmation surgeries for prisoners. But just as Harris failed in this regard in 2024, Democratic leaders have mangled the election message for many years, opening themselves up to accusations of cultural (and certainly not economic) extremism.

I find it interesting that Malik has to define defunding the police after claiming that even a cursory glance shows that it's not about abolishing the police. No, a quick glance at this ridiculous slogan implies, however unintentionally, exactly that. And to refuse to believe that anti-woke propaganda, sometimes false but often enabled by Democrats' own missteps, played a role in the disastrous 2024 election results is to refuse the obvious. Karen Thatcher-SmithSonoma, California, United States

Nesrine Malik says a quick glance would show that defunding the police was never about abolishing the police but rather a call to invest in preventative measures. Rather, it begs the question: why on earth did progressives campaign with such a slogan? It's hard to imagine populist agent provocateurs finding a more effective way of separating well-meaning progressives from the general public.Alex CampbellBrighton, East Sussex

Nesrine Malik is right: the common enemy is the way society itself is designed. The economic tycoons who rule the patrician class have successfully sold many on a self-fulfilling investment in a frightening characterization of enlightenment as an absurd and impertinent intrusion into our lives. It's a compelling, but too easy, response when at play is an underlying fear of loss of privilege or a questioning of the pain of false beliefs about our rightful place in the social order. Inertia rules for now.

True, universal change is difficult. It is difficult for the privileged to give up their luxuries and for the oppressed to imagine deserving and enjoying a better life in a truly egalitarian society.

Awakening itself is not the problem. There is no such thing as waking up, there is only waking up. It's a never-ending process. It is a journey we must all take towards a society that values ​​and fully expresses the spirituality, democracy, caring, sharing, learning and joy inherent in a naturally evolving life, and no one must be left behind aside. Daniel O'Sullivan McLeans Ridges, New South Wales, Australia

