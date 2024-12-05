Pete Hegseth; Donald Trump; UnitedHealthcare CEOExBulletin





Today's best stories

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, is fighting to save his nomination by defending himself against allegations of drinking and womanizing. In an interview with Megyn Kelly on her SiriusXM show, Hegseth said he had Trump's support. He is the latest Trump nominee to face difficulties.

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense, and his wife Jennifer Rauchet walk through the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 3, 2024. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images .

. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Hegseth says the allegations against him are part of a smear campaign from anonymous sources who don't like what he would do with the Defense Department, NPR's Tamara Keith says at Up First. He says he doesn't have a drinking problem, but would stop drinking if confirmed for the role. In addition to meeting privately with senators, he did something unusual for a candidate: he posted on social media, published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal and did an interview with Kelly. Keith says no Republican senator said they favored the nomination, but enough of them expressed reservations to potentially defeat it.

A manhunt is underway after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in New York. He was shot dead yesterday morning, the day of his employer's annual investor conference. Authorities say it was a targeted attack.

Police released surveillance footage and photos showing the suspected shooter, who was wearing dark clothing and a mask. He was armed with a gun, which appeared to have a silencer, NPR's Maria Aspan said. Thompson joined UnitedHealth Group twenty years ago and took over the UnitedHealthcare unit three years ago. UnitedHealth isn't a household name, but it touches just about every aspect of the U.S. health care experience and is the nation's largest employer of doctors. Because of its size and scale, UnitedHealth has drawn criticism from consumers, regulators and lawmakers over how it wields its power.

If Trump's plan to expel millions of people from the United States succeeds, his administration won't be the first. Millions of people have been deported under previous administrations, providing an opportunity to answer the question: Does deporting large numbers of foreign workers improve the job market for U.S. citizens and foreign workers? people who legally reside in the country?

An increase in evictions in a county does not lead to more job opportunities or higher wages for U.S.-born workers, economist Chloe East of the University of Colorado Denver told Jasmine NPR Garsd. East says that for every half-million people deported, she estimates there were 44,000 fewer jobs for American workers. Immigrant labor is inextricably linked to the food supply. More than 90 percent of California farmworkers are foreign-born and mostly undocumented. According to East, food prices would likely increase. She tells Garsd that if you're worried about the price of food right now, you should be worried about mass deportations. Listening of the day

Bay FC players and coaches gather before last Sunday's quarterfinal playoff game against the Washington Spirit in front of a sold-out crowd at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images .

switch captionTimothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Women's sport is making headlines and 2024 marks arguably its best year professionally. Sue Bird played for the WNBA's Seattle Storm for 20 years and competed in the Olympics, winning five gold medals. She is now one of the owners of the Seattle Storm and encourages the league's new stars. Bird and her partner, former United States women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe, talk about women's sports on their podcast A Touch More. Morning Edition host A Martinez spoke with them about the future of women's professional sports. Listen to what they had to say here.

Image exhibition

New York City is spectacular at sunrise. From the wildest corners of Central Park, the city is framed by forests, the sound of traffic and sirens softened by the murmur of mountain streams and geese flying from lakes. Brian Mann/NPR .

switch captionBrian Mann/NPR

New York, often known as the city that never sleeps, can also be a lonely place. NPR's Brian Mann set out with his headlamp early one morning into the tangled wilderness of Morningside Park. As he walked the winding paths, birds moved quickly through the trees. Mann said it was magical how isolated the park could seem.

3 things to know before you leave

Duke Energy's Marshall Steam Station coal-fired power plant was operating earlier this year near Mooresville, North Carolina. Chris Carlson/AP .

. Chris Carlson/AP A small North Carolina town is suing Duke Energy, alleging it knew about climate change for more than five decades but continued to operate coal and gas power plants that released greenhouse gases. Bitcoin hit $100,000 for the first time yesterday. The cryptocurrency's value has more than doubled this year, largely thanks to Trump's election victory. A South Florida studio offers sedated tattoos. Sessions cost tens of thousands of dollars and allow multiple artists to collaborate on large pieces, reducing process time. (via WLRN)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

