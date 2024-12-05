UK government to assess impact of revised gambling law





The UK Government today (5 December) outlined plans to assess the impact of the review of the Gambling Act. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has published details of the previously announced evaluation, which will involve engagement with various interested parties. This follows the announcement by the Ministry and the Gambling Commission in March that they had commissioned the National Center for Social Research (NatCen) to design an approach to evaluate the package of responsible gambling reforms. Bryony Sheldon, UKGC Director of Policy, said: Assessment requires the participation and cooperation of a wide variety of stakeholders. In advancing work on the review of the Gambling Act, we have engaged extensively and will continue to do so, both informally and through formal consultations, which have included questions on the assessment. The experience of consumers, operators and other stakeholder groups will be a key part of the evaluation in the coming months, as we welcome participation in surveys, interviews and other planned research. Sheldon added that other research governance structures have been established to contribute to the quality, robustness and representation of the evaluation. These include a new Lived Experience Panel and Advisory Board, which will be administered independently by NatCen in line with research best practice. The legacy of the revised Gambling Act The impact of the UK's gambling reforms, which were introduced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government in 2020, are the subject of live debate in the country's gambling sector. Political instability delayed the eventual publication of the white paper on the revision of the law on games of chance repeatedly, with the 2024 general election ultimately leaving unfinished business for Keir Starmer's Labor Party. Activists applauded the implementation of many measures, but expressed frustration with delays and lack of action in some areas, such as advertising. Meanwhile, the industry itself has lobbied against aspects of the review, including the imposition of strict affordability controls. While a pilot project is currently underway to examine the potential impact of these controls, the industry's trade body has warned that the controls risk hitting the racing industry and driving players away from the regulated market. Grainne Hurst, CEO of the Betting and Gaming Council, said in September: Proposals from anti-gambling prohibitionists, such as banning advertising or intrusive, blanket, low-accessibility controls, will not protect customers. In fact, they will give unscrupulous black market operators a head start, the last thing anyone wants. All comparable markets around the world tell us the same thing. The best defense against this growing black market of illegal gambling is to strike the right balance of regulation. The Gambling Commission and NatCen will contact stakeholders in the coming weeks, with further details to be released in 2025.

