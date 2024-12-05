Democrats want Republicans to confirm Donald Trump cannot serve a third term





Congressional Democrats are pressuring their Republican colleagues to unequivocally confirm that President-elect Donald Trump is not constitutionally allowed to serve a third term.

Rep. Dan Goldman, a New York Democrat, introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives on Nov. 14 that reaffirms that the 22nd Amendment applies to two terms “in aggregate,” including non-consecutive presidencies like Trump's .

“Congress must uphold the principles of the Constitution and reaffirm its clear intent to limit presidents to two terms,” Goldman said in a statement.

The resolution follows multiple comments from Trump alluding to a desire or right to serve beyond two terms. On November 13, Trump told House Republicans, “I suspect I'm not going to run again unless you do something,” implying a possible push to extend his eligibility.

Such comments, while often seen as jokes by Trump and his allies, have alarmed Democrats.

The resolution also highlights Trump's rhetoric during 2024 campaign events. At a conservative Christian rally in July, he told attendees they “won't have to vote anymore” if he is re-elected , suggesting a future in which elections may become unnecessary.

Similar comments date back to 2019, when he posted videos and spoke at campaign rallies considering the idea of ​​extended or indefinite terms.

“Should we go back to sixteen? Should we do this? ” Trump mused during a speech to Congress in 2018, referencing the lifelong leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Republicans largely rejected the resolution as unnecessary. Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, who attended the Nov. 13 meeting, said Trump's comment was “clearly a joke” and accused Democrats of overreacting. “They're looking for headlines where there aren't any,” Burchett told reporters.

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, was introduced to prevent a repeat of Franklin D. Roosevelt's four terms. Although some Trump allies have publicly advocated for its repeal, no formal legislative attempt has been made. Still, Trump's rhetoric has raised concerns among Democrats that such efforts could gain traction in a Congress dominated by the Republican Party.

Trump himself has sent mixed signals on the issue. In an interview with TIME in April 2024, he said: “I would not be in favor of [a third term]. Not for me,” but he added that “a lot of people like it.” Democrats worry that such statements will normalize discussions about term extensions and weaken democratic standards.

However, while symbolic, Goldman's resolution is unlikely to gain traction in the Republican-controlled House, where Trump continues to wield significant influence. Still, Democrats view the effort as a crucial step in strengthening constitutional principles.

“The 22nd Amendment was created for a reason,” Goldman said. “It’s not about one individual, it’s about ensuring that no individual can consolidate power indefinitely.”

