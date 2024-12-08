Refaat's book “If I Have to Die” made it into the world's top 100 – let's push it higher





Efforts to make Refaat Alareer's posthumous collection of poetry and prose a global bestseller are now in full swing. Based on the current rankings, it seems that thousands of you have pre-ordered the book If I Must Die in the last few days. It has risen to #77 in the world top 100 as I write this, which is almost unheard of for a book of poetry, especially one from a small publisher.

We have nothing to do with the book, to be clear, and royalties go to his surviving family.

Our goal is ambitious: to push the book to number one and place it on the New York Times bestseller list. It's far from possible, but it's definitely within our reach if we all come together. Having the book already ranked in the top 100 means there is serious momentum, but we need to maintain it.

If you've already pre-ordered a copy, consider pre-ordering a few more for your friends and family. And forward this email to anyone interested.

Because there has been so much demand for the book, it's likely to be sold out on Tuesday, the day it's officially released, meaning the way to get your copy and have it count in the rankings is to pre-order it from Bookshop. org or Amazon before Tuesday. (We hate Amazon as much as you do, but its ranking is the one the publishing industry cares about. Purchasing through Bookshop supports local bookstores and counts on the NYT list.)

You can also ask your local library to order it.

If it's sold out on publication day, you can probably order it that day from local online stores. Thank you for what you do. Let it be a tale.

This morning I interviewed Aleema Khan from Lahore (I was in Washington) in a fascinating and wide-ranging conversation. As Imran Khan's sister, she has become an increasingly visible presence in Pakistan and was only recently released from prison under pressure from Congress. She describes witnessing the Islamabad massacre on November 26. She also relayed Khan's new directive to the Pakistani diaspora to withhold a portion of remittances in order to put pressure on the government. Here he is on YouTube for Breaking Points and on Twitter for Drop Site.

Syrian President (for now) Bashar al Assad is rumored to be considering taking on what's left of the nation today, but whether that actually comes to fruition remains to be seen. Meanwhile, new President Donald Trump has issued his own rather outlandish statement:

Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have taken full control of many towns, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, clearly preparing to make a big step forward to eliminate Assad. Russia, due to its involvement in Ukraine and the loss of more than 600,000 soldiers, seems unable to stop this march through Syria, a country it has protected for years. This is where former President Obama refused to honor his commitment to protect the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke loose, with Russia intervening. But now they are, like perhaps Assad himself, being forced out, and that may well be the case. the best thing that could happen to them. Russia never had much benefit in Syria other than making Obama look really stupid. Regardless, Syria is a mess, but it is not our friend, and the United States should have nothing to do with it. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET HIM PLAY. DON’T GET INVOLVED!

