Politics
Donald Trump says he spoke to Xi Jinping for the first time after the election
Bloomberg — Donald Trump said he had an exchange with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in recent days, the first clear indication of direct contact between the two men since the former US president's re-election in November.
In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press that aired this weekend and was recorded Friday, Trump said we had communications as recently as last week, without specifying when or what was discussed. The last time they saw each other in person was in June 2019, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.
Read more: Xi Jinping aspires to peaceful relations with Trump, but clarifies its limits
“I had an agreement with President Xi, who I got along very well with,” Trump said, referring to previous discussions aimed at stemming the flow of fentanyl into the United States.
Trump's statements clearly show that top-level contacts between Beijing and the Trump team have resumed. The exchange with Xi comes after the leaders of Washington's main trading partners – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum – They spoke with Trump last month after his public threats to impose tariffs in retaliation for illegal immigration and the trafficking of drugs like fentanyl.
The world's two largest economies are bracing for another showdown after Trump promised during the campaign to slap 60% tariffs on goods imported from China, a level that would decimate trade between the two.
Read more: Xi says China ready to work with Trump to strengthen ties
The president-elect has appointed several prominent China hawks to key administration positions. Last week, Trump named former Senator David Perdue as US ambassador to China.
Beijing is also exacerbating trade tensions by banning the export of several materials with military and high-tech applications.
Asked about communication between the two leaders at a regular news conference in Beijing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: He avoided the question and simply said that China's policy towards the United States was consistent and clear.
We would like to work with the United States according to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation, he said.
Ties between the United States and China stabilized last year, with progress in stopping the flow of fentanyl.. Yet last month, Trump accused Beijing of failing to keep its promises and threatened retaliation. for what I view as China's failure to prevent fentanyl from entering the United States.
Read more: Xi calls Trump tariff threats a historic setback
After Trump's election victory, Xi sent him a congratulatory message and expressed his desire to maintain healthy and lasting relations.
This same month, Xi outlined China's four red lines during a meeting with President Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima. a message considered to be addressed to Trump.
Xi warned that the United States must avoid any steps that could undermine the Communist Party's grip on power, push the nation toward democracy, stunt its economic growth or encourage Taiwan's independence.
Complex links
Relations between Xi and Trump began cordially during the former US president's first term. But he was angered by the trade war and the pandemic, when Trump called Covid-19 the Chinese virus.
Trump has made no secret of his admiration for Xi.
He controls 1.4 billion people with an iron fist, Trump told comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan in an interview before he was elected. I mean, he's a brilliant guy, whether you like him or not.
Learn more at Bloomberg.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bloomberglinea.com/mundo/estados-unidos/donald-trump-dice-que-hablo-por-primera-vez-con-xi-jinping-tras-las-elecciones/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women's hockey is back on Twitch… Maybe?
- Georgian journalist beaten by police during protests
- Earthquake swarm in the western Aleutians
- The Trump administration's energy policy would boost oil. What about green energy? : NPR
- Alex de Minaur and Matt Ebden win Newcombe Medal, top prize in Australian tennis, nominees, latest news
- Chinese students in the United States are advised not to leave campus for vacation, in case Trump bans return
- College Football Playoff Rankings: Updated 12-team bracket revealed in final 2024 CFP poll
- Chinese leaders pledge to ease monetary policy in 2025
- Trump outlines his agenda, including mass deportations, in TV interview | US Election News 2024
- Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi and Adani with fake 'interview' on Parliament premises
- Latest Politics: Dominic Cummings, is that you? Minister wants 'disruptors' to help reform civil service | political news
- Wilson Homes Cricket Tasmania Premier League Weekend Wrap