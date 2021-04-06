Jimmy Kimmel exposes the culture of Donald Trump’s cancellation king





Jimmy Kimmel immersed himself directly in the drama Monday night surrounding Major League Baseball’s decision to withdraw the All-Star Game from Atlanta in protest against Georgia’s new voter suppression legislation. As the late night host said, MLB did the right thing, but now the red-hatters are mad at them, including Tanny Ramirez, who posted one of his Twitter statements during of the weekend.

Baseball is already losing huge numbers of fans, and now they’re leaving Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they’re afraid of the radical left-wing Democrats, Donald Trump said of the decision. Boycott baseball and all the awakened businesses that interfere with free and fair elections. Do you listen to Coke, Delta and all!

Now Donald Trump calling for a boycott of Coca-Cola is magnificent, Kimmel replied. He had a button of Diet Coke on his desk in the Oval Office. Man urinates aspartame, okay?

And it’s especially funny because with all of his complaints about the undo culture, this guy tried to undo more culture than anyone! He went on to explain that if you listened to Trump, you had to cancel everything from baseball, Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines to Apple, Amazon and Fox News, among dozens of other big American entities.

In his first year as president, Trump lashed out at Merck, the company that makes Propecia. What are the chances that Donald Trump will actually give up Diet Coke or its baldness medication? Kimmel asked. None, but he wants you to.

On top of all that was the photo former White House aide Stephen Miller posted on Monday with Trump in which a bottle of Coke was visibly hidden behind his desk phone.

Isn’t that the best? Kimmel asked. Cheer on the Republicans! You can no longer watch football, baseball, basketball or NASCAR. But you can still watch Trump golf and drink Coke.

To learn more, listen to and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.

