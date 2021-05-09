EU-China deal nears end as EU lawmakers fret over Chinese sanctions









ANI |

Update: May 9, 2021 7:01 AM IS

Beijing [China], May 9 (ANI): Amid repeated clashes with China over retaliatory sanctions against elected officials, EU lawmakers oppose the trade deal signed with Beijing last year, a pact many were already opposed to .

Finbarr Bermingham for the South China Morning Post (SCMP) writes that Beijing appears to have done something many thought was impossible – unite the European Parliament on one issue. Experts say the situation is critical and the deal is hurting support.

MEPs plan to introduce a motion this month to put the Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI) “on ice” until Beijing removes its sanctions, although Chinese analysts say it is very unlikely.

“The European Parliament is associating the lifting of anti-sanctions sanctions with the approval of the deal, which China is struggling to accept,” said Cui Hongjian, an expert on Europe at the China Institute for International Studies.

Meanwhile, German Green Party candidate Annalena Baerbock told an Atlantic Council event on Thursday that under her leadership, China’s Chinese policy in Germany would closely mirror that of US President Joe Biden, who introduced sweeping policies towards China, the SCMP reported. The Green Party is the rival of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany led by Chancellor Angela Merkel, which is the main sponsor of the China-EU deal.

“I would say that we are not really apart on this point. You have also now stepped up the dialogue on the climate issue and have a strong tone on human rights, and also on the issue of tariffs. So I think i’m in a similar sense field to [the Biden] administration, ”she said.

Elvire Fabry, a senior researcher at the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris, said Macron had remained silent on the CAI, the SCMP reported.

“I mean, he was clearly in favor at the time. He was there, and he was criticized for being there. But it was a way of showing that he would share the presidency at the time of early ratification. 2022. But since then he’s been very careful, ”said Fabry.

The EU sanctions imposed on China in March marked the EU’s first punitive measures against Beijing since it imposed an arms embargo after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.

In retaliation for the bloc’s sanctions, China decided to introduce sanctions against ten European Union officials and four European organizations after accusing them of spreading lies and false information about the Xinjiang region.

Since the signing of the agreement by Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, the European Parliament has become increasingly concerned about China’s human rights record on issues, including alleged forced labor camps and the crackdown in Hong Kong against anti-government protesters, the Greek City Times reported. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos