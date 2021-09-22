Sports
US women’s cricket team selects former Punjab bowler Moksha Chaudhary
In 2012, Patiala cricketer Moksha Chaudhary came very close to realizing her dream of playing for the Indian women’s team when she was selected in the likeliness for the 2013 ICC Womens Cricket World Cup, but she couldn’t make it.
Nine years later, the 31-year-old fast bowler has been selected for the United States of America (USA) women’s cricket team, which will compete in the 2021 ICC Womens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier in Mexico from October 18-25.
Chaudhary had moved to the US when she got married in 2017, and she carried her love of cricket abroad. After my last season with the Punjab Cricket Association I moved to Gurgaon where I worked at Decathlon and played club cricket. Before moving to the US, I came into contact with a few individuals who were either part of the US cricket system at the time or associated in some way with the organization. They gave me advice on the structure/path of women’s cricket in the US. So I started training as soon as I moved to the US, and I played my first official US women’s cricket tournament in June 2018, said Chaudhary, a resident of Chelmsford, Massachusetts.
The US women’s team will face Argentina, Brazil and Canada in a double round-robin event that will decide which team will advance to the 2022 ICC Womens World Twenty20 World Qualifier.
Thapar alumna idolizes Jhulan Goswami
A former student of the Thapar Institute of Engineering And Technology, Patiala, Chaudhary has always idolized Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath and Indias Jhulan Goswami.
I’ve played a lot of cricket since moving to the US. Although being selected for the national camp is the pinnacle of my cricket career in India, I have seen and learned a lot from some of the greatest women in cricket such as Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur and a few others. And now I’m excited to play in my first-ever ICC event representing the US, added Chaudhary, who has also worked on her batting skills and is now a useful middle-ranking batter.
Chaudhary was made aware of the structure of women’s cricket in the US. She attended her first USA Combine (equivalent to selection trials in India) in 2018. After that, she focused more on fitness and skills and developed as an all-rounder, and has been a part of every national women’s camp in the US since.
The US women’s team has players of Indian descent and Sindhu Sriharsha will captain the 15-man team in the tournament in Mexico. Chaudhary is the only one with roots in Punjab.
On the contribution of players from the subcontinent, Chaudhary said: The women’s game in the US has a lot of support from players from subcontinental backgrounds. We also have players from the Caribbean and other parts of the world, and most of them are US residents.
American cricket grows by leaps and bounds
Cricket in the US has grown by leaps and bounds and is looking to join hands with other major cricketing countries in the coming years. Many male Indian domestic cricketers have also quit cricket in India to continue the game in the US.
Much progress has been made in recent years. Cricket in the US has a solid domestic structure that has given players a lot of exposure and opportunities to showcase their talent. The U.S. women’s team has highly experienced support staff, including our head coach Julia Price, Burt Cockley, strength and conditioning coach and others, said Chaudhary, who claimed the teams have a bright future, returning to action for their first international matches in more than a decade. two years.
Chaudhary, who does not miss the phone conversations with her coaches in Patiala, wants to shine for the US in the coming years. I want to play for the US in the ICC Womens World Twenty20 World Qualifier in 2022. And then qualify for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in South Africa in 2023, said Chaudhary, who is known for bowling with the new ball and winning swing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/chandigarh-news/usa-women-s-cricket-team-selects-former-punjab-bowler-moksha-chaudhary-101632344259164.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]