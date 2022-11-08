Duke receives seed No. 2; Will Radford host Saturday in NCAA First Round





DURHAM The Duke women’s soccer team took second place in the NCAA tournament on Monday and will host Radford in the opening round on Saturday, November 12 at 7 p.m. at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils (12-4-3) received their 28th all-time bid for the NCAA tournament, coming in as a top-16 national seed for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. It is the first time in school history that Duke has earned a number 2 seed, having received a number 1 seed three times and a number 3 seed five times. “Really exciting,” said Duke graduate student Delaney Graham . “I think by the end of the year we will definitely have reached our form. I’m really excited to see where the tournament will take us. It’s been a while since we were home and the last time we did playing at home we played very, very well. Especially as a fifth year playing in my last tournament, it will be very exciting to be at home as many games as possible. I’m really looking forward to playing for friends and family at Koskinen.” The winner of Saturday’s contest advances to the second round and will face the winner of the Texas/Texas A&M contest winner. Alabama is the #1 seed in the Blue Devil’s region, followed by Duke (2), South Carolina (3), Southern California (4) and Rutgers (5). The ACC received a competition-best 10 bids, including No. 1 seeds Florida State and Notre Dame. Other rosters include Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia, NC State, Clemson, and Virginia Tech. Duke earned the No. 2 seed after collecting a 12-4-3 overall and 6-2-2 ACC ledger. The Blue Devils are currently ranked #8 in United Soccer Coaches’ last 25 national rankings and #7 in the NCAA RPI. According to the NCAA, the Blue Devils have played the toughest program in the country, as Duke has had to defeat eight top-10 teams. Radford received his ninth NCAA Tournament roster after securing his eighth Big South Tournament title on November 6 with a 3-0 win over Gardner-Webb. The Highlanders set an overall record of 12-3-4 in 2022 as they racked up a 6-2-1 Big South ledger. Radford was led by Kat Parris (8 goals, 4 assists), Amy Swain (6 goals, 5 assists) and Alexeis Kirnos (6 goals, 4 assists). Ben Sohrabi is in his 27th season with the Highlanders. Duke and Radford will meet for the fifth time in school history and the third time in NCAA Tournament action. The previous two games were in the 2008 and 2011 NCAA tournaments with Duke winning 5-1 and 5-0, respectively. In NCAA Tournament games played in Durham, NC, the Blue Devils have a 25-3-1 record. The matches of the first round will be played from November 11-13, the second and third round will take place on November 18 and 20 respectively and the quarter-finals on November 25-26. The NCAA College Cup will be played December 2-5 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC Tickets to Saturday’s first round NCAA game are $8 for adults (18 and older), $5 for students (3-17), and two and under are free. To keep up to date with Blue Devils women’s football, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2022/11/7/DukeWSOC”. #Good week

