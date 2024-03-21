Wildcats stay hot with 16-7 win vs. Saint Joseph's

Next game: Georgetown (Game 1) 22-3-2024 | 1:00 pm March. 22 (Fri) / 1:00 PM Georgetown (Game 1)

VILLANOVA, Pa. It was a roller coaster game in the first midweek game for Villanova softball, with the Wildcats ultimately beating the Saint Joseph's Hawks 16-7 on Wednesday afternoon at the Villanova Softball Complex.

The 'Cats piled on early in the battle with five plays in each of the first two stanzas, scoring two dingers in those innings for a double-digit lead. SJU scored seven unanswered on fourth and fifth, then the Wildcats still managed to run the rule with a five-point fifth.

Grace Reed led the way with a three-hit effort for Villanova (15-11), scoring five runs and reaching base four times on the day. Victoria Sebastian added two hits and four RBI Tess quotes scored four times and Ava Franz drove in four and a trio connected on a home run in the second inning.

Kelsey White threw three innings of scoreless softball in the start for the 'Cats, leaving only two baserunners. Cat Gallant went into embossing for 1.2 frames while Caroline Pellicano earned the victory with a strikeout in one-plus innings in the circle.

The Wildcats took control of the game early, with Cites ripping a single off the pitcher and a pair of walks filling the bags with two down. Lilly St Jean was hit by the first pitch of her AB to convey the first, then Reed increased the lead in a big way with a no-doubt blast to left center. The freshman's bomb marked the Wildcats' third grand slam of 2024 and Reed's fourth dinger of the year, putting her team up 5-0 after one inning.

A pair of bases on balls meant two on board to start stanza two and Franz made the Hawks pay by throwing one over the wall for a three-run bomb and an 8-0 VU advantage.

After a pitching change Ally Jones took her second walk of the day and Elaina Wagner singled to left before St. Jean hit one hard over the left fielder's head and Jones scored with a one-out two-bagger.

Alexa Rafael pinch ran for Wagner at third base and took advantage of a pitcher's dropby after a routine throw back from the catcher, took off for home and beat the throw for a 10-0 advantage.

St. Joe's finally got on the board in the fourth inning and did all their damage with two outs. It was a 2-0 single, followed by three straight RBI singles, a triple, then a double and then a single, making it 10-3.

The Hawks continued to chip away in the top of the fifth, repeatedly putting the ball in play and taking advantage of three miscues from the Villanova defense. It was a four-run, two-hit frame for the visitors to reduce the deficit to just three.

Villanova got one back in the home half of that frame when Cites was hit by a pitch and got around third on a walk and a double play, then Sebastian came through with a single on the first pitch through the left side for an 11th run.

After a scoreless inning left Pellicano with a pair of leadoff singles, the VU bats heated up again to generate a third five-run inning and enforce a run rule. St. Jean walked, Reed doubled down the line for an RBI, then a walk and a pair of fielder's choices scored Reed. Sebastian came back up in crunch time and delivered, scorching a bases-clearing double to left to close the game at 16-7.

With the win, the Wildcats increase their margin over Saint Joe's all-time record of 43-24-1.

NEXT ONE: The 'Cats host Georgetown this weekend at the Villanova Softball Complex and take on the Hoyas in a three-game series from March 22-24. Due to the rain forecast for Saturday, Friday has become a doubleheader, with game one starting at 1 p.m. in Villanova.