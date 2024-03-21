Sports
Wildcats stay hot with 16-7 win vs. Saint Joseph's
VILLANOVA, Pa. It was a roller coaster game in the first midweek game for Villanova softball, with the Wildcats ultimately beating the Saint Joseph's Hawks 16-7 on Wednesday afternoon at the Villanova Softball Complex.
The 'Cats piled on early in the battle with five plays in each of the first two stanzas, scoring two dingers in those innings for a double-digit lead. SJU scored seven unanswered on fourth and fifth, then the Wildcats still managed to run the rule with a five-point fifth.
Grace Reed led the way with a three-hit effort for Villanova (15-11), scoring five runs and reaching base four times on the day. Victoria Sebastian added two hits and four RBI Tess quotes scored four times and Ava Franz drove in four and a trio connected on a home run in the second inning.
Kelsey White threw three innings of scoreless softball in the start for the 'Cats, leaving only two baserunners. Cat Gallant went into embossing for 1.2 frames while Caroline Pellicano earned the victory with a strikeout in one-plus innings in the circle.
The Wildcats took control of the game early, with Cites ripping a single off the pitcher and a pair of walks filling the bags with two down. Lilly St Jean was hit by the first pitch of her AB to convey the first, then Reed increased the lead in a big way with a no-doubt blast to left center. The freshman's bomb marked the Wildcats' third grand slam of 2024 and Reed's fourth dinger of the year, putting her team up 5-0 after one inning.
A pair of bases on balls meant two on board to start stanza two and Franz made the Hawks pay by throwing one over the wall for a three-run bomb and an 8-0 VU advantage.
After a pitching change Ally Jones took her second walk of the day and Elaina Wagner singled to left before St. Jean hit one hard over the left fielder's head and Jones scored with a one-out two-bagger.
Alexa Rafael pinch ran for Wagner at third base and took advantage of a pitcher's dropby after a routine throw back from the catcher, took off for home and beat the throw for a 10-0 advantage.
St. Joe's finally got on the board in the fourth inning and did all their damage with two outs. It was a 2-0 single, followed by three straight RBI singles, a triple, then a double and then a single, making it 10-3.
The Hawks continued to chip away in the top of the fifth, repeatedly putting the ball in play and taking advantage of three miscues from the Villanova defense. It was a four-run, two-hit frame for the visitors to reduce the deficit to just three.
Villanova got one back in the home half of that frame when Cites was hit by a pitch and got around third on a walk and a double play, then Sebastian came through with a single on the first pitch through the left side for an 11th run.
After a scoreless inning left Pellicano with a pair of leadoff singles, the VU bats heated up again to generate a third five-run inning and enforce a run rule. St. Jean walked, Reed doubled down the line for an RBI, then a walk and a pair of fielder's choices scored Reed. Sebastian came back up in crunch time and delivered, scorching a bases-clearing double to left to close the game at 16-7.
With the win, the Wildcats increase their margin over Saint Joe's all-time record of 43-24-1.
NEXT ONE: The 'Cats host Georgetown this weekend at the Villanova Softball Complex and take on the Hoyas in a three-game series from March 22-24. Due to the rain forecast for Saturday, Friday has become a doubleheader, with game one starting at 1 p.m. in Villanova.
|
Sources
2/ https://villanova.com/news/2024/3/20/softball-wildcats-stay-hot-with-16-7-victory-in-bout-against-saint-joseph-s.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ice skating duo wins numerous titles | News, Sports, Jobs
- Wildcats stay hot with 16-7 win vs. Saint Joseph's
- Efficiency, welfare and environment are the three pillars of the new logistics paradigm
- 'Her worst nightmare': Omarosa Manigault Newman that Trump's properties could be seized
- Greggs was hit by IT problems – forcing it to close some branches
- After a major earthquake, are you ready to go home? – News and information
- Xi congratulates Prabowo on election victory – Asia and the Pacific
- Coloradans will likely reject Donald Trump, but that's just the starting point
- Jaylon Johnson warns Caleb Williams to keep 'Hollywood' away
- Universities build their own ChatGPT-like AI tools
- Mr. Emmet Walsh, Prolific Actor, Dies at 88
- Table tennis balls (ping pong balls) Production factory setup costs according to the latest research