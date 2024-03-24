Sports
It's game-on at this lively sports bar in downtown Stafford
The independent gaming bar in Stafford opened in November 2022 and was the creation of a group of friends who were inspired by similar venues elsewhere.
They wanted to bring the same experience to Stafford and create a venue where people could come together to create memories that last well beyond the night itself.
The team set out to convert the former MAX 99p store on Market Street into their dream location.
This included DIYing many of the interior features, including the miniature golf course.
Since opening, the bar's entertainment activities have continued to increase, including the addition of a basketball hall, beer pong and board games.
The past year has been great getting to know the local town community whilst bringing an element of fun to the pub scene, says venue manager Alex Williams, who is supported by the three owners.
We continue to work hard as a local, independent business to offer Stafford something it didn't have before: a great bar with fun games to play all night long.”
Having no previous bar experience, they all learned on the job and it was important for them to listen to their customers and take their feedback to heart.
Alex says all the games have been popular with players, but one game in particular, which has intrigued visitors since the bar opened, is shuffleboard.
Players push weighted pucks along a long, smooth wooden table to a scoring area on the other side.
They can also try to knock the opponent's pucks off the board and protect their own pucks from moving.
Many people don't know what shuffleboard is and how to play. They soon realize it's fun and addictive, says Alex.
It doesn't require any specific skills, so anyone can participate, he adds.
The interactive dartboards that automatically provide all the scores for the players are also a big hit with visitors, along with the pool tables that never go out of style.
Alex says the bar has been welcomed by the local community and visitors are often surprised by how much there is to do when they walk through the doors.
A lot of people don't realize how big the place is, says Alex, who previously worked in the hair and beauty industry for 15 years.
As well as friends and couples enjoying a night out together, the venue has proven popular with groups of people celebrating hen parties, corporate events and team building sessions.
In addition to expanding the range of games, the team, which consists of five employees, has also expanded its other offerings and now offers a bottomless brunch, children's parties and karaoke.
In the coming months, the team will want to renovate a number of facilities, such as the mini golf course.
When the venue first opened, it was only open on weekends, but has since expanded its hours to seven days a week.
A daytime café will also open, serving coffee, tea and a selection of food items such as jacket potatoes, toasties, pizzas and more.
We are always looking for ways to improve and expand where we can, says Alex.
To see theempourium.co.ukcall 01785 501063 or email [email protected] for more information.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.expressandstar.com/entertainment/weekend/2024/03/24/its-game-on-at-lively-sports-bar-in-the-centre-of-stafford/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- It's game-on at this lively sports bar in downtown Stafford
- Does It Help With Weight Loss?
- Forget Kemi and Penny, only Boris can save us now! Said Peter Bone
- Tonight's 11.6 million jackpot winning numbers have been announced!
- 'We should call Narendra Modi 'Prime Minister of 28 countries': Udhayanidhi Stalin on unequal allocation of funds
- Michigan State wins the Big Ten Hockey tournament
- Search engine showdown that I didn't know was so epic
- The country gained its independence for democracy: Gohar
- New bridge eliminates traffic jams, Harisson hopes Pontianak-Singkawang toll road will be realized soon
- All Actors Who Have Had Back-to-Back Billion Dollar Movies (Across Different Franchises)
- The biggest new upgrade to your iPhone may be built by Google
- Putin has remained silent on the attack on the concert hall. The retired general has a theory why