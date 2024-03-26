Sports
The 2024 NCAA Tournament has been set and Boston College has a clear path to a national championship
Here we are. The last piece. Four wins away from glory.
After the Boston College men's hockey team earned their huge Hockey East Championship victory over #2 BU on Saturday night, another game was about to end across the country. In the NCHC, #3 Denver rode a late wave to defeat the Omaha Mavericks in their conference championship game, which had the cascading effect of vaulting UMass into the NCAA Tournament and omitting Colorado College. From there the entire bracket was worked out released Sunday evening:
The 2024 NCAA hockey tournament On Friday afternoon in Providence, Boston College will play Michigan Tech, the CCHA champion, and then, if they advance, the winner of Wisconsin/Quinnipiac. BC earned the No. 1 seed and it's now paying off as it's about the easiest path you can find to the Frozen four. MTU is ranked just 32nd in Pairwise's national rankings and enters the tournament thanks to their automatic bid after winning their conference. Additionally, both Wisconsin and Quinnipiac were upset in their own conference tournaments and looked vulnerable in recent weeks.
While QU are the reigning national champions, they don't have the same top offensive talent as last year and have dropped some pretty bad games in a weak conference. St. Lawrence (#43 in Pairwise) beat QU 3-0 in the ECAC semifinals, Clarkson (#36) beat them in OT earlier this month, and Cornell (the only tournament team they've played since November) defeated them in OT in January. BC also defeated them in the first game of the season on their big night, before the Eagles' freshman had even gotten a foothold.
Wisconsin hasn't been much better lately either. They lost a three-game series to State of Ohio (#26) in the Big Ten quarterfinals, a very poor performance for a team that is supposed to play a great style of playoff hockey. But perhaps it's mostly matchup-based, as Ohio State also swept them during the regular season, but the Badgers' only other losses since early February came in a series split against State of Michigan (#4) and a series split against Minnesota (#6) in OT. Wisconsin seems like a more formidable opponent than Quinnipiac, especially since they play in a competitive Big Ten and have traded blows with some of their top programs.
Looking at the other parts of the series, it should amuse BC fans everywhere that BU is being shipped to South Dakota to play their regional instead of traveling across the Mass Pike to play in Springfield. BU won't have any home field advantage because UMass hosts the Springfield Regional and was the last team to play in the NCAA tournament, so they are required to play there. The tournament selection committee had to avoid Hockey East's first-round match, so their solution was to send the Terriers west. LOL.
If BC makes it to the Frozen Four, it will be very interesting to see who from the Missouri region takes on them. The Eagles defeated Michigan State at home earlier this season, so all things considered, that seems like a pretty attractive option. But the threat of North Dakota or Michigan forcing their way into the Frozen Four could make things interesting. Big Ten teams in particular have already seen some playoff dogfights this year, so whoever makes it to St. Paul will be tested.
Finally, there is one more thing I need to address. There is a very real possibility that the 2024 national championship game could come down to Boston College and Boston University. BC is a heavy favorite to reach the title game, and BU is a very talented team with plenty of firepower, despite their loss to BC in the Hockey East championship. BU's regional is a little tougher than BC's regional, and the Terriers would have to go through some tough games against probably #6 Minnesota and #3 Denver to reach the title game, but the path is definitely there. It would be the second time in history that college hockey's greatest rivalry met in a national championship game, and it would give BC a chance to avenge the program's 1978 loss. Plus, with both programs at five national championships, they would be playing for some serious bragging rights.
Boston College will play Michigan Tech in Providence, RI on Friday, March 29 at 2:00 PM ET. If they advance, they will face the winner of Wisconsin/Quinnipiac on Sunday, March 31 at 4:00 PM ET. The winner of that match will advance to the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bcinterruption.com/2024/3/25/24111443/2024-ncaa-tournament-bracket-bc-boston-college-hockey-national-championship-frozen-four-when-game
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “People can’t stand to see others succeed”
- The 2024 NCAA Tournament has been set and Boston College has a clear path to a national championship
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce BJP campaign in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut on March 30
- A political science professor rewarded with a prestigious prize – News
- Neha Sharma: This Bollywood actress might contest elections from Bhagalpur in Bihar, Bahubali's father drops a hint | News from India
- Sandy Bay woman killed in head-on collision in southern First Nation
- Trump's bail in civil fraud case reduced to $175 million
- Andy Murray: Tennis promises to make a big return after yet another serious injury
- The construction of the largest fish passage in the country was completed
- Jokowi's working visit to Central Sulawesi and inaugurates a number of infrastructures
- Michigan Football Players Suggest Different Defense Wink Martindale
- Court issues production order against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi