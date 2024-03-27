This week in ACU Women's Tennis





ABILENE Abilene Christian will host a pair of Western Athletic Conference women's tennis matches this week, with Seattle visiting on Thursday and Utah Tech arriving on Saturday. ACU vs. Seattle | 10am | Thursday | Eager Tennis Pavilion

ACU vs. Utah Tech | 11am | Saturday | Eager Tennis Pavilion After some early injury issues caused the Cats to start the season 2-9, ACU has won its last three games, including the first two WAC games. The Wildcats are 5-9 overall and 2-0 in league after back-to-back 4-3 wins against UT Arlington and UT Rio Grande Valley, both on the road. ACU storylines

Dramatic victories: ACU's first two conference games came down to the last field. Freshmen Libby Blair won on court six and handed UTA a 4-3 defeat. On Sunday, Masha Vrsalovic came back from a 6-3 deficit in the third set tiebreak and earned a win to seal the match against UTRGV. Here and away: The Wildcats play two of their three home conference games this week and head to Grand Canyon next Friday before playing the home finale against Stephen F. Austin on April 7. Stripes: Andrea Guerrero And Libby Blair are on a three-match winning streak in singles. Guerrero and Olivia Sears have won three in a row in doubles. Leaders: Andrea Guerrero is 8-5 in singles this season and leads the Wildcats this spring. She has 15 wins when fall tournaments are included and is 15-7. Libby Blair is 16-9 in all games this season, including a 7-6 record this spring. History: ACU scored a 5-2 victory over the Redhawks in Seattle and won in games by the same score last season against Utah Tech in St. George. Exploring Seattle: Seattle enters the week at 6-6 overall and 1-1 in the WAC after a 4-3 loss to Grand Canyon. Lamija Avdic and Elena Kraleva are both 6-4 in singles this spring. Avdic and Lola Tavcar are 6-1 in doubles. Scouting Utah Technology: The Trailblazers are 5-10 this season and have lost three in a row as they head to Stephenville to play Tarleton State on Thursday. UTU is 0-2 in league play with losses to Grand Canyon and Stephen F. Austin.

