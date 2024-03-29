Jannik Sinner passes Daniil Medvedev, to Miami final | ATP tour





Miami Sensational Sinner reaches Miami final The second seed awaits Zverev or Dimitrov March 29, 2024 Jannik Sinner is aiming for his second ATP Masters 1000 crown.

By ATP staff Jannik Sinner produced a thrilling semi-final performance on Friday as he breezed past Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 in just one hour and nine minutes at the Miami Open presented by Itau. The 22-year-old is now one win away from his third title of the season, which would send him to career No. 2 in Monday's PIF ATP rankings. “I felt great on the track today. Usually the more you go into a tournament, the more comfortable I feel,” Sinner said. “I am very happy with this achievement.”

A clean-hitting Sinner showed why he was the player to beat on the ATP Tour this year. With a season-leading match record of 21-1, the second seed flew out of the blocks and jumped to a 5-0 lead when he crushed the ball and left Medvedev guessing whether to play offense or defense. Medvedev started the match at Hard Rock Stadium by returning closer to the baseline, a contrast to his signature position close to the back wall. He eventually returned to a deep stance but was unable to convert any of his three break chances throughout the afternoon. To make a bow @janniksin 9.52 and the highest #Performance Review from 2024 #TennisInsights | @atptour | @MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/nG3QCWXfXM — Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) March 29, 2024 Sinner's momentum never wavered as he won 10 straight points from late in the first set to the second set, where he broke Medvedev at love in the opening match. Sinner routinely put the ball on a dime and frustrated the world number 4 with his consistency, making just 12 unforced errors to Medvedev's 22. “He made a lot of mistakes, which he normally doesn't make,” Sinner said of Medvedev, who made just four unforced errors in the first set of his quarterfinal match against Nicolas Jarry. “I just seized the opportunity. I expected a very tough match. If he destroys me in the first set or in the second set, it will be very different.” Sinner has remarkably reversed the trend in his Lexus ATP Head2Head series with Medvedev, who ousted the Italian in the Miami final 12 months ago, improving to 6-0 against the world number 3. Although Medvedev still holds a 6-5 lead, the 12 The tour-level titlist has recorded five consecutive victories, including at the Australian Open, where he roared back from two sets to love to win his first major trophy. Sinner took first place in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin, showing patience in backhand-to-backhand exchanges, not forcing the ball down the line prematurely as he did in the first two sets of the Australian Open final , which led to a number of unforced errors. In the Miami final for the third time (2021, 2023), Sinner will aim for his second ATP Masters 1000 crown (2023 Toronto) against fourth seed Alexander Zverev or 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov. Sinner, who plays in his fourth ATP Masters 1000 title match on Sunday, is the youngest player to reach three finals in Miami. I remember the night before mine [first] last [in 2021], I could not sleep. I sweated during the night, Sinner recalled. Now I handle the situation much, much better. I'm just excited and happy to be back. Hopefully I can play good tennis on Sunday. The 28-year-old Medvedev, now 18-4 on the season, aimed to successfully defend a title for the first time. JAN THE MAN IS SINBUL @janniksin becomes the youngest player to reach THREE #MiamiOpen final!!! pic.twitter.com/YlF2sQoTUc — ATP tour (@atptour) March 29, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/medvedev-sinner-miami-2024-sf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos