When is the NCAA Hockey Championship game?





Boston College hockey will play Denver to determine the 2024 NCAA men's hockey national champion. Both teams made it through their Frozen Four matchups, albeit in completely different ways. With Denver going into overtime against Macklin Celebrini's Boston University team before striking with the winning goal, Boston College defeated their opponent, Michigan, 4–0. The NCAA Hockey National Championship finals certainly feel like it's BC's to lose at this point, but don't underestimate a Denver program that has won two national championships in the last seven years. Most recently, the Pioneers won the title two seasons ago in 2022 by defeating Mike Hastings' Minnesota State team. BC goaltender Jacob Fowler was stellar against the Wolverines, not only securing the shutout but collecting 32 saves in the process, nearly twice as many as opposing goaltender Jake Barczewski of Michigan. Boston College has a roster full of former players who came from the USHL's US National Team Development Program, including BC hockey stars Cutter Gauthier, Will Smith, Gabe Perreault and Drew Fortescue. These players were also included in the World Junior Team USA, which won the 2024 World Junior Championship by defeating Team Sweden. Denver has Zeev Buium, the No. 11 prospect in Chris Peters' 2024 Draft Rankings. Boston College had a string of championships about a decade ago, winning in 2008, 2010 and 2012 with Jerry York as head coach. The NCAA Hockey Championship game between Boston College and Denver is April 13 at 6:00 PM ET in St. Paul, MN. What channel is the Boston College Hockey Vs. Denver game started? The game can be watched and streamed on ESPN2 and the ESPN+ app. Boston College Hockey Schedule 2024 Number Name Year Position Previous team 1 Jacob Fowler Fr. G Youngstown (USHL) 2 Eamon Powell Sr. D United States National Team Development Program (USHL) 3 Nolan Joyce Fr. D Chicago (USHL) 4 Charlie Leddy So. D United States National Team Development Program (USHL) 5 Drew Fortescue Fr. D United States National Team Development Program (USHL) 6 Will Smith Fr. F United States National Team Development Program (USHL) 7 Aidan Hreschuk jr. D United States National Team Development Program (USHL) 8 Lucas Gustafsson So. D Chicago (USHL) 9 Ryan Leonard Fr. F United States National Team Development Program (USHL) 11 Colby Ambrosio Sr. F Tricity (USHL) 12 Mike Podium jr. F Omaha (USHL) 13 Jack Malone Gr. F Cornell (ECAC) 14 Gentry Shamburger Sr. F Old Farmhouses of Avon (PREP) 15 Jacob Bengtsson Gr. D Lake Superior State (CCHA) 17 Aram Minnetian Fr. D United States National Team Development Program (USHL) 18 Paul Davey So. F Des Moines (USHL) 19 Cutter Gauthier So. F United States National Team Development Program (USHL) 21 Oskar Jellvik So. F Djurgardens IF (SHL) 22 Will vote Fr. F United States National Team Development Program (USHL) 23 Will Traeger So. F Jersey (NCDC) 24 André Gasseau So. F Fargo (USHL) 25 Jamie Armstrong Gr. F Boston University (HEA) 27 Connor Joyce jr. F Jr. Rangers (NCDC) 28 Timmy Delay Fr. F Chilliwack (BCHL) 30 Jan Korec Fr. G Des Moines (USHL) 31 Alex Musicak Fr. G Kemptville (CCHL) 34 Gabe Perréault Fr. F United States National Team Development Program (USHL) Denver hockey roster 2024 Number Name Year Position residence 1 Freddie Halyk Fr. G Cochrane, Alberta 2 Sean Behrens jr. D Barrington, Illinois 3 Cal Ashcroft Fr. D St. Albert, Alberta 4 Jack Devine jr. F Glencoe, Illinois 5 Garrett Brown Fr. D San Jose, California 6 McKade Webster Sr. F St. Louis, Missouri 7 Aidan Thompson So. F Fort Collins, CO 8 Shai Buium jr. D San Diego, California 9 Boston Buckberger Fr. D Saskatoon, Saskatchewan 10 Miko Matikka Fr. F Helsinki, Finland 11 Lucas Olvestad So. D Stockholm, Sweden 12 Sam Harris Fr. F San Diego, California 13 Massimo Rizzo jr. F Burnaby, British Columbia 14 Rieger Lorenz So. F Calgary, Alberta 15 Carter King jr. F Calgary, Alberta 16 Tristan Broz jr. F Bloomington, Minnesota 17 Peter LaJoy Fr. F Evergreen, Colorado 18 Jared Wright So. F Burnsville, Minnesota 21 Kent Anderson So. D Calgary, Alberta 22 Connor Caponi Sr. F Milwaukee, WI 24 Kieran Cebrian Fr. F Denver, Colo 28 Zeev Buium Fr. D San Diego, California 29 Tristan Lemyre So. F Mirabel, Quebec 30 Paxton Geisel Fr. G Estevan, Saskatchewan 31 Jack Caruso Sr. G St. Louis, Missouri 35 Matt Davis jr. G Calgary, Alberta 39 Alex Weiermair Fr. F Los Angeles, California Frozen Four 2024 schedule Here's the schedule: Frozen Four National Semifinals 2024: Thursday April 11: Denver 2, Boston University 1

Michigan 0, Boston College 4 2024 Frozen Four National Championship Game Saturday April 13: 6:00 PM ET – National Championship at Xcel Energy Center | St. Paul, Minnesota (ESPN2/ESPN+). Where can you watch the 2024 NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament? ESPN's family of networks is the home for the 2024 NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament. Regional games will air primarily on ESPNU and ESPNEWS, while select games will air on ESPN2. All games will also stream exclusively on ESPN+. Here are the seedings for the 2024 NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament Boston College Boston University Denver State of Michigan Maine North Dakota Minnesota Wisconsin Quinnipiac Michigan Omaha Cornell Western Michigan UMass RIDE Michigan technology NHL Draft 2024 coverage on FloHockey Don't miss the latest NHL Draft coverage on FloHockey. Watch ECHL, USHL and more on FloHockey FloHockey is home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to see more hockey. Join the hockey conversation on FloHockey Social

