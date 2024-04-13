Sports
When is the NCAA Hockey Championship game?
Boston College hockey will play Denver to determine the 2024 NCAA men's hockey national champion. Both teams made it through their Frozen Four matchups, albeit in completely different ways.
With Denver going into overtime against Macklin Celebrini's Boston University team before striking with the winning goal, Boston College defeated their opponent, Michigan, 4–0.
The NCAA Hockey National Championship finals certainly feel like it's BC's to lose at this point, but don't underestimate a Denver program that has won two national championships in the last seven years. Most recently, the Pioneers won the title two seasons ago in 2022 by defeating Mike Hastings' Minnesota State team.
BC goaltender Jacob Fowler was stellar against the Wolverines, not only securing the shutout but collecting 32 saves in the process, nearly twice as many as opposing goaltender Jake Barczewski of Michigan.
Boston College has a roster full of former players who came from the USHL's US National Team Development Program, including BC hockey stars Cutter Gauthier, Will Smith, Gabe Perreault and Drew Fortescue. These players were also included in the World Junior Team USA, which won the 2024 World Junior Championship by defeating Team Sweden. Denver has Zeev Buium, the No. 11 prospect in Chris Peters' 2024 Draft Rankings.
Boston College had a string of championships about a decade ago, winning in 2008, 2010 and 2012 with Jerry York as head coach.
The NCAA Hockey Championship game between Boston College and Denver is April 13 at 6:00 PM ET in St. Paul, MN.
What channel is the Boston College Hockey Vs. Denver game started?
The game can be watched and streamed on ESPN2 and the ESPN+ app.
Boston College Hockey Schedule 2024
|Number
|Name
|Year
|Position
|Previous team
|1
|Jacob Fowler
|Fr.
|G
|Youngstown (USHL)
|2
|Eamon Powell
|Sr.
|D
|United States National Team Development Program (USHL)
|3
|Nolan Joyce
|Fr.
|D
|Chicago (USHL)
|4
|Charlie Leddy
|So.
|D
|United States National Team Development Program (USHL)
|5
|Drew Fortescue
|Fr.
|D
|United States National Team Development Program (USHL)
|6
|Will Smith
|Fr.
|F
|United States National Team Development Program (USHL)
|7
|Aidan Hreschuk
|jr.
|D
|United States National Team Development Program (USHL)
|8
|Lucas Gustafsson
|So.
|D
|Chicago (USHL)
|9
|Ryan Leonard
|Fr.
|F
|United States National Team Development Program (USHL)
|11
|Colby Ambrosio
|Sr.
|F
|Tricity (USHL)
|12
|Mike Podium
|jr.
|F
|Omaha (USHL)
|13
|Jack Malone
|Gr.
|F
|Cornell (ECAC)
|14
|Gentry Shamburger
|Sr.
|F
|Old Farmhouses of Avon (PREP)
|15
|Jacob Bengtsson
|Gr.
|D
|Lake Superior State (CCHA)
|17
|Aram Minnetian
|Fr.
|D
|United States National Team Development Program (USHL)
|18
|Paul Davey
|So.
|F
|Des Moines (USHL)
|19
|Cutter Gauthier
|So.
|F
|United States National Team Development Program (USHL)
|21
|Oskar Jellvik
|So.
|F
|Djurgardens IF (SHL)
|22
|Will vote
|Fr.
|F
|United States National Team Development Program (USHL)
|23
|Will Traeger
|So.
|F
|Jersey (NCDC)
|24
|André Gasseau
|So.
|F
|Fargo (USHL)
|25
|Jamie Armstrong
|Gr.
|F
|Boston University (HEA)
|27
|Connor Joyce
|jr.
|F
|Jr. Rangers (NCDC)
|28
|Timmy Delay
|Fr.
|F
|Chilliwack (BCHL)
|30
|Jan Korec
|Fr.
|G
|Des Moines (USHL)
|31
|Alex Musicak
|Fr.
|G
|Kemptville (CCHL)
|34
|Gabe Perréault
|Fr.
|F
|United States National Team Development Program (USHL)
Denver hockey roster 2024
|Number
|Name
|Year
|Position
|residence
|1
|Freddie Halyk
|Fr.
|G
|Cochrane, Alberta
|2
|Sean Behrens
|jr.
|D
|Barrington, Illinois
|3
|Cal Ashcroft
|Fr.
|D
|St. Albert, Alberta
|4
|Jack Devine
|jr.
|F
|Glencoe, Illinois
|5
|Garrett Brown
|Fr.
|D
|San Jose, California
|6
|McKade Webster
|Sr.
|F
|St. Louis, Missouri
|7
|Aidan Thompson
|So.
|F
|Fort Collins, CO
|8
|Shai Buium
|jr.
|D
|San Diego, California
|9
|Boston Buckberger
|Fr.
|D
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|10
|Miko Matikka
|Fr.
|F
|Helsinki, Finland
|11
|Lucas Olvestad
|So.
|D
|Stockholm, Sweden
|12
|Sam Harris
|Fr.
|F
|San Diego, California
|13
|Massimo Rizzo
|jr.
|F
|Burnaby, British Columbia
|14
|Rieger Lorenz
|So.
|F
|Calgary, Alberta
|15
|Carter King
|jr.
|F
|Calgary, Alberta
|16
|Tristan Broz
|jr.
|F
|Bloomington, Minnesota
|17
|Peter LaJoy
|Fr.
|F
|Evergreen, Colorado
|18
|Jared Wright
|So.
|F
|Burnsville, Minnesota
|21
|Kent Anderson
|So.
|D
|Calgary, Alberta
|22
|Connor Caponi
|Sr.
|F
|Milwaukee, WI
|24
|Kieran Cebrian
|Fr.
|F
|Denver, Colo
|28
|Zeev Buium
|Fr.
|D
|San Diego, California
|29
|Tristan Lemyre
|So.
|F
|Mirabel, Quebec
|30
|Paxton Geisel
|Fr.
|G
|Estevan, Saskatchewan
|31
|Jack Caruso
|Sr.
|G
|St. Louis, Missouri
|35
|Matt Davis
|jr.
|G
|Calgary, Alberta
|39
|Alex Weiermair
|Fr.
|F
|Los Angeles, California
Frozen Four 2024 schedule
Here's the schedule:
Frozen Four National Semifinals 2024:
Thursday April 11:
- Denver 2, Boston University 1
- Michigan 0, Boston College 4
2024 Frozen Four National Championship Game
Saturday April 13:
- 6:00 PM ET – National Championship at Xcel Energy Center | St. Paul, Minnesota (ESPN2/ESPN+).
Where can you watch the 2024 NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament?
ESPN's family of networks is the home for the 2024 NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament. Regional games will air primarily on ESPNU and ESPNEWS, while select games will air on ESPN2. All games will also stream exclusively on ESPN+.
Here are the seedings for the 2024 NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament
- Boston College
- Boston University
- Denver
- State of Michigan
- Maine
- North Dakota
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Quinnipiac
- Michigan
- Omaha
- Cornell
- Western Michigan
- UMass
- RIDE
- Michigan technology
