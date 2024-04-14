Greg Schiano's thoughts on the first spring scrimmage





PISCATAWAY Rutgers football held its first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday, the first chance for coach Greg Schiano and his staff to gauge the Scarlet Knights' progress in a game-like scenario. Here are Schiano's thoughts on what he saw: Quarterback play The quarterback battle between incumbent starter Gavin Wimsatt and Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis will continue to draw a lot of attention, but Schiano thought all the quarterbacks, including backups Ajani Sheppard and AJ Surace, did some good things on Saturday. I thought it was pretty clean overall, Schiano said. A few missed throws that could have been interceptions that were dropped. Defensively, I thought we had a few chances that we didn't take. But overall it was positive and all four of us did a good job, which was good. Violation that shows progress Most encouraging? Schiano said he believes the offense has made progress overall in the second year of coordinator Kirk Ciarroccas' system. That's good news for an offense that ranked 94the in the country last season with 23.2 points per game. Especially on the second cycle, anything you do for a second cycle, you will improve, Schiano said. Plus, it's a second cycle with (Pat Flaherty) and the O-line, so when you look at those two things, the second cycle with (Dave) Brock and (John Perry) with the wideouts, Coach (Damiere) Shaw now, second cycle with the running backs. I'm happy that we can be better offensively. And we should be. We weren't good enough. We have to be better. But better a relative term. We need to get substantially better. Schiano also said he has a pretty good idea of ​​who the five offensive linemen will be, “but there is still competition every day.” Depth in defense Rutgers has to replace Max Melton at cornerback, but returns Robert Longerbeam and Eric Rogers. Al-Shadee Salaam, who switched to cornerback at the end of last season, has made a strong impression so far. I think Salaam has a truly godlike ability at this position, Schiano said. I think he's going to play. He's athletic, he's fast, he's a competitor. The Scarlet Knights have depth, and they need it because they like to rotate players to keep them fresh throughout games and the season as a whole. That goes for the entire defensive side of the ball. When you have depth on defense, you have to play everything, Schiano said. You want guys who are fresh, who are running around. Young players impress in the scrimmage Spring training is always a good time for younger players to make an impact as they look to earn playing time as freshmen, and a handful of early enrollees had strong performances in the scrimmage. Wide receivers Benjamin Black and KJ Duff made nice plays, while safety Kaj Sanders, running back Edd Guerrier and cornerback Kevin Levy also stood out. Injury notes Running back Kyle Monangai and cornerback Robert Longerbeam will sit out the remainder of spring training with minor injuries. Both players are expected to be ready for the start of summer training.

