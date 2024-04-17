Sports
Youth hockey team shares Arizona Coyotes' impact on players
PHOENIX (AZFamily) Wednesday could be the Arizona Coyotes' final hockey game. There is increasing talk that the team is moving to Salt Lake City after 28 years.
Arizona has produced some of the most successful and up-and-coming NHL players such as Auston Matthews and Josh Doan. This begs the question of what the Coyotes' departure will mean for youth hockey.
The 14U Tier II Jr. Coyotes team went undefeated in the national tournament earlier this month.
The team has been fortunate to train in the same Scottsdale facility as the Coyotes, but the coach believes the move will have major implications for the future of hockey in our state.
“I'm still sad, trying to get over the fact that there won't actually be an NHL team in town next season,” said coach Zbynek Michalek, who goes by Z.
It's definitely going to hurt youth hockey. It's a shame because these kids want role models and someone to look up to. It's a great loss for everyone, he said.
Z is a former professional player who retired from the Coyotes in 2019. “I played for them for 10 seasons and they were the team that gave me the opportunity to become a full-time NHL player,” he said.
In recent years he has tried to reward it by becoming one of the Jr. Coach Coyotes teams. We were fortunate enough to win national championships and go there and bring the national title back to Arizona, which is pretty special. It shows how far youth hockey has come in Arizona, he said.
He is proud of the franchise for growing the sport. Just when you look at the number of youth hockey players now versus when the Coyotes came to town, the numbers have just grown tremendously, he said. So many kids from our program are now getting drafted or NCAA commitment, playing junior. There's good hockey in Arizona, good coaching.
Jeff Jakemers' sons are on two of the Coyotes youth teams. “My kids grew up watching them since they were six, so you get emotional when you see them getting the influence and stuff,” he said through tears.
He both shared that he dreamed of playing for the Yotes one day and said their influence has had a positive impact. It's crazy to see someone who plays at such a high level, walk through those doors and stop and look at our kids.
While they believe the Coyotes' departure will leave a void, they hope it will inspire these players and future generations to work hard and bring a new franchise to the desert.
This should motivate the kids to play more hockey, play harder and keep pushing players through the pipeline, Janemer said.
However, as a former player and youth coach, Z hopes hockey remains a home in Arizona. I really believe Arizona can be a good place for an NHL team, and hopefully one day it will come back.
