Zendaya wears a neon tennis ball dress to the Challengers afterparty





Zendaya serves in neon! After attending the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film Challengers on April 16, the 27-year-old actress changed up her look for the film's afterparty at Funke in Beverly Hills. Zendaya once again paid tribute to her tennis star character Tashi with an ensemble inspired by the sport, wearing a custom tennis ball dress with a halter design and a plunging neckline. The floor-length dress, designed by Celia Kritharioti, also featured a thigh-high slit down the center and a tennis ball at the bottom of the deep V-neck. Zendaya paired the look with a pair of diamond earrings, while her hair was styled in a chic bun. Never miss a story you sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Zendaya at the after-party for the 'Challengers' premiere in Los Angeles on April 16, 2024.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios

Sharing a video of Zendaya on his Instagram storiesthe Dune Star stylist Law Roach captured her twirling moves in the dress. @celiakritharioti custom tennis ball dress, he wrote on the photo of the Euphoria star at the afterparty. Her after-party look comes after she attended the film's premiere in a Vera Wang dress. Zendaya at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Challengers' on April 16, 2024.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The dress consisted of a black lace bodice and satin corset, as well as a baby pink satin ball gown skirt. The Zendayas dress, which also featured black tulle poking through the skirt's center slit, marked a departure from the “tenni score” looks the actress had donned during the press tour. Challengers. At the British premiere of Challengers On April 10, Zendaya wore a white Thom Browne halter dress with sequins and tennis rackets, while she also wore a green dress with a graffiti-like image of a figure hitting a tennis ball during the match. Challengers press tour in Sydney on March 26. Meanwhile, many other stars were in attendance at the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers on April 16, with Tina Knowles, Cynthia Enviro and tennis champion Venus Williams all on the red carpet.

