Burlingame Table Tennis Center Becomes Official Olympic Training Facility – NBC Bay Area





The Bay Area plays a key role in the world of Olympic table tennis. A big reason is the 888 Table Tennis Center in Burlingame. The training ground for many Olympians and aspiring Olympians will be designated on April 23 as the official training center for the U.S. Olympic Games. “It really just reinforces the fact that we are the national training center for our U.S. national team, Team USA, and our ITTF program, which is an international program,” Angela Batinovich said. “It really puts a flagship here for the United States and table tennis in general.” Hwan Bae and his brother Won are part of the Australian national team, but are training at 888 for the Olympic trials. “It has good quality tables, quality floors, tables and players,” Bae said. “Whatever, you name it, it's all there.” The 30,000-square-foot facility with 30 tables helps athletes with one of the biggest challenges: staying mentally strong. “They work very hard,” coach Xin Zhou said. “I think it has to be more mentally focused. They have to study all the opponents and then be prepared for all the strategy.” Nikhil Kumar agrees. The San Jose native made it to the round of 32 at the Tokyo Olympics. He said that thanks to his 888 training and his Olympic experience, he is mentally ready to secure a spot in Paris. “I knew what it took to prepare and be the best version of myself, to prepare for these moments and be ready for them,” he said. “I think that helped me, especially on the mental aspect of it, to be mentally prepared so that I know what I want out of these events and what it takes. That helped me a lot.”

