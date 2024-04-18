Texas Football Orange-White Game: Know before you go





Texas Longhorns football is the main event on Saturday. But the scrimmage isn't the only thing UT has planned.

AUSTIN, Texas It's going to be a busy weekend on the Forty Acres. The University of Texas at Austin is gearing up for its “Made in Austinweekend, which combines events related to Saturday's Orange-White spring football game and Family weekendwhen Longhorns are encouraged to invite their families to celebrate campus life. This weekend it's not just about football. Texas Baseball plays Texas Christian University every day at UFCU DischFalk Field, although tickets for all three games are sold out. But on Saturday, Longhorn football will be the main event. Below is an overview of all the events Texas fans can expect on April 20. Bevo Blvd., Smokey's Midway and Hook 'Em Hangout Bevo Blvd, Smokeys Midway and Hook Em Hangout opens Saturday at 9 a.m. Bevo Blvd. transforms San Jacinto Boulevard in front of Darrel K RoyalTexas Memorial Stadium (DKR) into a fan extravaganza. From 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., visitors can get autographs from Texas Football players, celebrate Bevo's arrival during the Bevo Parade, fly down a 180-foot zipline, play interactive games, take photos at various photo ops, enjoy live art activations and more . Fans can also stop by Hook 'Em Hangout in Winship Circle, outside the northwest corner of the stadium, to grab a cold beer or some food from a selection of food trucks. At Smokey's Midway, located on the north side of DKR along DeLoss Dodds Way, visitors can ride down a 100-foot slide, ride a 45-foot Ferris wheel and enjoy carnival games and carnival-inspired food. All fairground games and attractions are free. Longhorn city limits Football fans hoping for live gameday music are in luck. Longhorn City Limits kicks off at 10 a.m. on the LBJ Lawn with a performance by Austin's own Sentimental Family Band. Then Texas country legends Reckless Kelly will take the stage around 11:30 am Longhorn City Limits includes the Still Austin Music Lounge and Tito's Tailgate for visitors 21 and older. Concertgoers can also enjoy Stubb's BBQ. Orange-White Game Then of course there is the game itself, which is essentially a scrimmage with the Longhorns playing against each other. The scrimmage serves as a culmination of spring training for the players and a highlight of what the team will look like to fans this fall. While many names have been mentioned during spring training, no player on the roster will have a bigger role next season than quarterback Quinn Ewers. The redshirt junior is working with a few new receivers, including a pair of transfers. Head Coach Steve Sarkisian said he likes what his starting QB has done over the past month. “I think some of it [his good performance] There is a good relationship with the recipients, that the timing and things like that are really starting to come together now. That's what spring training is for,” Sarkisian said. “You know, we can only do so much of that leading up to spring ball. So it was good to work on those things.” The kick-off is at 1 p.m. No tickets are required, but the stands are sure to be full. Where to park Free parking is available for the Orange-White Game in the San Jacinto, Trinity, Brazos, Speedway, 27th Street, Health Center and San Antonio garages and in lots 37-40, 108, 116 and 118. Free parking in lots 37-40 is available via Dean Keeton Street turning south on Red River Street.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kvue.com/article/sports/ncaa/longhorns/texas-longhorns-football-orange-white-game/269-51aeb394-6f96-431c-8cc0-740b87078ed7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos