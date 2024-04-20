Women's tennis defeats USC to claim outright Pac-12 title





THE ANGELS In a match that ultimately determined the outright regular-season champion of Pac-12 women's tennis, 10th-ranked UCLA defeated crosstown rival and No. 11 USC 4-2 Friday at David X. Marks Tennis Stadium. The Pac-12 title represents UCLA's third all-time. The 2021 and 2008 Bruins also accomplished the feat. In a match that ultimately determined the outright regular-season champion of Pac-12 women's tennis, 10th-ranked UCLA defeated crosstown rival and No. 11 USC 4-2 Friday at David X. Marks Tennis Stadium. The Pac-12 title represents UCLA's third all-time. The 2021 and 2008 Bruins also accomplished the feat. Elise Wagle once again provided the heroics for UCLA (17-4, 9-1 Pac-12). The junior, who earned her team's 4-3 victory over Pepperdine on April 11, outlasted Eryn Cayetano 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 to clinch another win. Wagle and Tian Fangran each prevailed twice and worked together to take the doubles point. Ahmani Guichard was also victorious for the Bruins in singles. Emma Charney and Grace Piper were responsible for the points for the Trojans (17-7, 8-2). Elise. Wagel. Again. The Bruins do #Pac12Tennis champions ??#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/D8mUuccJFz UCLA Women's Tennis (@uclawtennis) April 19, 2024 No. 76 Kimmi Hance And Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer of UCLA won their sixth consecutive match in convincing fashion on Court 2, recording a 6-1 result against Lily Fairclough and McKenna Koenig to start the doubles match. Hance/Lutkemeyer posted a service break outside the gate and added two more. USC answered on Court 3, where No. 60 Piper and Parker Fry Guichard broke and Bianca Fernandez for 3-1 and rode that to a 6-3 victory. The first point was still to be determined upstairs, where No. 17 Tian and Wagle faced off against No. 18 Cayetano and Charney. Six of the eight matches ended in intermission, with four going to the Bruins for a 6-2 decision. The Trojans claimed the first sets of four singles. One was recorded by No. 54 Piper, who also stopped No. 72 Fernandez in the second for a 6-2, 6-4 win on Court 3, putting her team level. UCLA's first two sets quickly turned into straight-set wins and a 3-1 lead. No. 39 Tian defeated No. 84 Han 6-3, 6-3 on Court 1 for her team-high sixth victory over nationally ranked foes. Guichard then stopped Sloane Morra 6-2, 7-5 on Court 6 to pick up her 17th singles victory on her team. No. 34 Charney defeated No. 21 Hance in a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 result on Court 2. With the Court 5 match also in a third set, Wagle took matters into his own hands. Eight days after being celebrated by her teammates at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center in Malibu, California, she experienced it again this time to seal the Pac-12 regular season championship. The 2024 Pac-12 Tennis Championships are scheduled for Wednesday, April 24 through Saturday, April 27 at the Weil Tennis Academy and Libbey Park in Ojai, California. UCLA will be the No. 1 seed when the bracket is released. Tennis match results

UCLA vs. USC

04-18-2024 in Los Angeles, CA

(David X. Marks Tennis Stadium) #10UCLA4, #11USC2 Singles competition

1. #39 Tian Fangran (UCLA) final #84 Snow Han (USC) 6-3, 6-3

2. #34 Emma Charney (USC) def. #21 Kimmi Hance (UCLA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

3. #54 Grace Piper (USC) def. #72 Bianca Fernandez (UCLA) 6-2, 6-4

4. Elise Wagle (UCLA) final #79 Eryn Cayetano (USC) 1-6, 6-2, 7-5

5. McKenna Koenig (USC) vs. Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 3-2, incomplete

6. Ahmani Guichard (UCLA) final Sloane Morra (USC) 6-2, 7-5 Doubles competition 1. #17 Tian Fangran / Elise Wagle (UCLA) final #18 Eryn Cayetano/Emma Charney (USC) 6-2

2. #76 Kimmi Hance / Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) final Lily Fairclough/McKenna Koenig (USC) 6-1

3. #60 Parker Fry/Grace Piper (USC) def. Bianca Fernandez / Ahmani Guichard (UCLA) 6-3 Match notes

UCLA 17-4; National Ranking #10

USC 17-7; National Ranking #11

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (3,1,6,2,4)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2024/4/19/womens-tennis-beats-usc-to-claim-outright-pac-12-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos