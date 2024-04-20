Guilder winner sends Pirates past Old Dominion, 11-10





Next game: at Mercer 4/22/2024 | 14.00 hours April 22 (Mon) / 2:00 PM bee Mercer History GREENVILLE, N.C. – It was a nail-biter at Johnson Stadium Erin Guldens The score with 2:00 remaining pushed the East Carolina Lacrosse team through Old Dominion 11-10 on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates held the lead for much of the game as they sustained multiple ODU comeback attempts. Perhaps fittingly, it was ROTC Cadet Gulden who starred for the Pirates (4-11. 1-5 AAC) as the team concluded their home season with Military Appreciation Day. The junior finished the game with two goals, an assist and five draw controls, matching her career high from 2023. Gulden was one of five Pirates to score a pair on Saturday as Frances Kimel , Ellie Bromley , Emily Stratton and Riley Mattheisen all found the back of the net twice on the day. For Bromley and Gulden, the game had extra meaning as each player eclipsed 100 career points in the game. The Pirates looked like the better team for parts of the game, jumping out to a 3-1 lead after one quarter and eventually a 6-3 lead at halftime. By the end of the third, however, things had evened out. The Monarchs (3-12, 0-5 AAC) had righted the ship and tied the game at seven in the final 15 minutes of play. In doing so, ODU evened out many of the team's statistics in the game, with the final margins coming out as follows: saves, 13-11 for ODU; tow controls, 13-12 to ECU; turnover, 12-10 ECU; caused turnover, seven each. The Pirates also won the shooting margin 32-28 overall and 24-21 in shots on goal. In the fourth, the Pirates could never get past two goals, but took advantage of the opportunity when called upon. The two critical moments of the match came at the end. First, Gulden made a huge solo effort, working from behind the cage to wrap around him and put a shot into the bottom left corner, putting ECU ahead for the final time. On the final possession, the Pirates held firm and held on to a free position attempt with 65 seconds left, which ultimately ended with a save for Brynn Knight . Maddie Kercher And Courtney Frank were also involved in the play, leaving Sydney Taylor without leverage on the shot. From then on, the Pirates successfully cleared the ball and managed to play keep-away to run out the clock in their fourth win of the year. Knight got the start in goal for the Pirates and earned what was her 20th career victory, making 11 saves in the effort. Brynn Bowen played all but the final minute, substituting for ODU and making 13 saves in the loss. Next one The Pirates hit the road one last time to close out at Mercer on Monday at 2 p.m.

