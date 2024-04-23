Men's golf takes the lead after round two of the CAA Championship





SAINT HELENA, SC The Elon University men's golf team jumped to first place in the team leaderboard after posting a low score of 279 (-9) in the second round at the CAA Championship. The tournament is contested on the par-72, 6,849-yard Dataw Island Cotton Dike Course in Saint Helena, SC TEAM LEADER BOARD

INDIVIDUAL LEADER BOARD As a team, Elon is in first place with a 36-hole total of 553 (-23) after round two, four strokes above second-place Charleston and six above third-place team UNCW. All five Elon golfers are in the top-20 of the individual rankings. HIGHLIGHTS Bronson Myers moved into a tie for second place after shooting a 68 (-4) in his second round. Myers fired off a bogey-free second round with three birdies on the front nine, followed by eight straight pars and a birdie on 18 to end his round. He leads the team in pars (23) and is second in the field with a team-best par-4 scoring average (3.75).

moved into a tie for second place after shooting a 68 (-4) in his second round. Myers fired off a bogey-free second round with three birdies on the front nine, followed by eight straight pars and a birdie on 18 to end his round. He leads the team in pars (23) and is second in the field with a team-best par-4 scoring average (3.75). Jack Kieser also had a strong round two, finishing the day with a 4 under par 68, which left him tied for second place. Wieler also hit three birdies on his front nine with no bogeys before finishing 1 under par on the back nine. He is second on the team and third in the field with a par-4 average (3.80).

also had a strong round two, finishing the day with a 4 under par 68, which left him tied for second place. Wieler also hit three birdies on his front nine with no bogeys before finishing 1 under par on the back nine. He is second on the team and third in the field with a par-4 average (3.80). After round two, Garrett Risner is tied for sixth place after carding another round of 3-under par 69. Risner carded two birdies on his front nine with just one bogey, followed by three birdies and one bogey on the back nine. He is tied for the lead in the field with a par-5 scoring average (4.13) and leads the team with a par-3 scoring average (2.75).

is tied for sixth place after carding another round of 3-under par 69. Risner carded two birdies on his front nine with just one bogey, followed by three birdies and one bogey on the back nine. He is tied for the lead in the field with a par-5 scoring average (4.13) and leads the team with a par-3 scoring average (2.75). Matthew Doyle equals 13 e place on the individual rankings after scoring a second round of 74 (+2). Doyle finished the day with three birdies and is tied for second on the team in pars (21).

equals 13 place on the individual rankings after scoring a second round of 74 (+2). Doyle finished the day with three birdies and is tied for second on the team in pars (21). Juan Callejo Ropero carded a 2-over-par 74 in his second round and finished tied for 19th e place. He had four birdies and 12 pars on the day, while finishing second on the team with a par-3 scoring average (3.00).

carded a 2-over-par 74 in his second round and finished tied for 19th place. He had four birdies and 12 pars on the day, while finishing second on the team with a par-3 scoring average (3.00). As a team, the Phoenix leads the field in par-4 scoring average (3.98) and birdies (50) and is tied for the lead in the field in par-3 scoring average (3.03).

Myers, Risner and Wieler all lead the team with 11 birdies, while Ropero follows with 10 and Doyle with seven. NEXT ONE The final round of the CAA Championship starts tomorrow morning with start times from 8am on holes one and 10. Elon will start their final round on hole one from 9am 2024 CAA Championship

April 21-23 | Saint Helena, SC Team ranking

1. Elon (274-279–553) -23 2. Charleston (276-281–557) -19

3.UNCW (272-287–559) -17

4. Campbell (280-284–564) -12

5. Delaware (289-290–579) +3

6. Drexel (287-294–581) +5

7. William and Mary (294-294–588) +12

8. Monmouth (295-301–596) +20

9. Towson (305-295–600) +24

10. North Carolina A&T (300-311–611) +35

11. Hofstra (305-315–620) +44 Individual ranking T2. Bronson Myers (68-68–136) -8

T2. Jack Kieser (68-68–136) -8

T6. Garrett Risner (69-69–138) -6

T13. Matthew Doyle (69-74–143) -1

T19. Juan Callejo Ropero (71-74–145) +1 –ELON–

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elonphoenix.com/news/2024/4/22/mens-golf-mens-golf-takes-the-lead-following-round-two-of-caa-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos