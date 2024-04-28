Women's tennis collects a pair of MIAC wins





SAINT PETER, Minn. The Gustavus women's tennis team earned two conference wins on Saturday, defeating Macalester 9-0 and St. Scholastica 8-1 for an 8-1 conference record heading into the final day of the regular season. The Gusties, who are now on a four-game win streak, improve to 14-10 overall. Gustavus 9, Macalester 0 The Gusties got to work early Saturday morning and took a 3-0 lead after the doubles match. Pavla Yakimova And Alli Laux led the team out of the gate, winning at No. 3 8-1. The duos of Molly Austin / Kaya De Bruijn And Allison Szalay / Brooke Haddorff won No. 1 and No. 2 doubles 8-3. Ella De Jong was perfect in singles, 6-0, 6-0 at number 6. Szalay, De Bruijn and Yakimova each won their singles matches in straight sets. Molly Austin (No. 1) and Alli Laux (No. 4) went to the third set of breakers, but both Gusties walked away with the win, sealing the 9-0 conference win. Gustavus 8, St. Scholastic 1 The Gusties opened the match again with elite doubles, led by Yakimova and Laux who went 8-0 at No. 3. Austin and De Bruijn won 8-4, while Szalay and Bethany Smith took an 8-2 victory over number 2. Gustavus gave up his only point of the day at No. 1 singles, as Molly Austin fell 4-6, 1-6 to Julia Maier of the Saints. Four of the five remaining singles were won in straight sets, while De Bruijn fought for victory at number 3. The sophomore came from behind to win in a third set break, 4-6, 7-6, 10-7. The No. 34 Gusties wrap up the regular season on Sunday and face No. 25 Bethelin Saint Peter for a game that will surely determine the final MIAC standings as Bethel trails Gustavus with a 7-2 conference record. Read the full article

