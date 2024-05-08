Men's tennis rackets achieve all CAA honors





RICHMOND, Va. Five members of the Elon University men's tennis team earned All-CAA honors when the conference announced its postseason awards Wednesday morning. Veljko Krstic was selected to the All-CAA First Team for singles, while Oskar Antinheimo And Daniel Martin were both named All-CAA Third Team selections for singles. In doubles, Juan Sengariz And Ben Zipay earned places in the second team with Dylan Hope and Krstic make up the third team. Krstic, who won CAA Rookie of the Year a season ago, won 12 singles matches in 2024. Eight of the wins came at the No. 1 spot and he also posted a 4-0 record at the No. 2 spot. He captured Elon's CAA Tournament semifinal victory against Delaware with a victory at No. 1 singles and also added regular conference wins against Campbell and Hampton. The sophomore was selected as CAA Player of the Week on April 9 after final-set victories against Charlotte and No. 45 Liberty. Antinheimo finished second on the team in singles wins with 15, several of which were crucial in victories in Phoenix. Antinheimo scored the deciding point in a 4-3 victory over Campbell in the quarterfinals of the CAA tournament and also won dramatic singles battles against both Gardner-Webb and William & Mary to secure 4-3 victories. The sophomore earned CAA Player of the Week twice, the first of which came after a win over No. 15 Wake Forest on Jan. 15. He also won a CAA tournament match against Delaware playing No. 3 singles and held a regular season conference. wins against Campbell, Hampton and the Tribe. For the third year in a row, Martin made an All-CAA Team in singles. He won six games this season, four of which came in second place. He was coming off a conference win against Hampton and was one game away from winning Elon's CAA Tournament semifinal against Delaware when play was stopped. Sengariz and Zipay won ten doubles matches together this season, six of which ended in first place. They took home the CAA Doubles Team of the Week twice and won three games against conference opponents, including in the quarterfinals of Elon's CAA Tournament against Campbell. The duo also won in the third-place match against No. 25 North Carolina for the first of two weekly honors. Heap and Krstic began playing together in late March and became a force for the maroon and gold players, with six wins over second place. Two of those wins came in the CAA tournament against Campbell and Delaware. Heap also won four doubles matches with Martin at No. 1, while Krstic combined with Martin and Antinheimo for three wins. 2024 Men's CAA Tennis Postseason Awards

First team All-CAA singles Mateo Bivol, Monmouth

Harold Huens, UNCW

Ostap Kovalenko, Hofstra

Veljko Krstic Elon

Karol Malirz, Delaware

Damien Nezar, Campbell First team All-CAA doubles Reece Falck, UNCW

Harold Huens, UNCW

Benjamin Maes, Campbell

Damien Nezar, Campbell

Karol Malirz, Delaware

Javier Ruiz, Delaware Second Team All-CAA Singles Reece Falck, UNCW

Alan Jesudason, Drexel

Alexandre Leblanc, William and Mary

Esteban Lopez, North Carolina A&T

Benjamin Maes, Campbell

Javier Ruiz, Delaware Second team All-CAA doubles Book bag Benn, William & Mary

Oliver Hague, William & Mary

Alex De Sousa, Drexel

Alan Jesudason, Drexel

Juan Sengariz Elon

Ben Zipay Elon Third team All-CAA singles

Oskar Antinheimo Elon

Mattia Bernardi, Charleston

Hussein El Tawil, Drexel

Adam Hillerby, Monmouth

Gabriel Hurtado, UNCW

Daniel Martin Elon Third team All-CAA doubles Mattia Bernardi, Charleston

Eddie Vo, Charleston

Bill Duo, William and Mary

Konstantinos Raptis, William and Mary

Dylan Hope Elon

Veljko Krstic Elon CAA Player of the Year:Harold Huens, UNCW

CAA Rookie of the Year:Oliver Hague, William & Mary

CAA Coach of the Year:Mait DuBois, UNCW –ELON–

