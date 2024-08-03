Why believe in Kalen DeBoer? His calmness

Many confident coaches fail, but Kalen DeBoer is brimming with confidence and calmness. And that second part is key.

Alabama's football schedule is tough, but the Tide will be the favorite in most games.

Alabama offense should do well behind Jalen Milroe. Defense is a bigger question. Nick Saban knows that.

The closer Alabama football season gets, the higher the bar of expectations I have for Kalen DeBoer’s debut. In late January, I was estimating 8-4 or 9-3 as a realistic start. Now, at least 10 wins and a playoff appearance seem like a more appropriate goal.

Maybe it’s a little unfair to change the sign, but I can’t help it after the way DeBoer has deftly handled the offseason. He’s quelled a brief wave of transfers, brought some talent back out of the portal and restored calm confidence to Alabama after Nick Saban’s sudden retirement turned the program upside down.

It's not just DeBoer's confidence that raises my Alabama prediction. I've seen plenty of confident guys go down in flames. I saw it two years ago at Auburn.

It's DeBoer's calmness that makes me more optimistic about the Tide than I was in January.

Those words sound the same, but they are different qualities.

You can be confident and incomposed. You can be composed and insecure.

DeBoer is confident and he is calm, a good combination for a man who took on the challenge of replacing the irreplaceable.

DeBoer can handle the proverbial heat and the literal heat.

Welcome to the South, right? DeBoer told reporters Wednesday after Alabama wrapped up its first preseason workout on a 92-degree morning. “Practice is a little warmer.”

Expectations are also slightly higher.

DeBoer knows what he is signing up for and he is not going to destroy the bar.

DeBoer told me in June, when I asked Alabama about its playoff prospects, that this program expects to be championship-worthy and make the playoffs every year.

Let's see if that's realistic.

DeBoers got the quarterback to make it happen. Jalen Milroe showed impressive growth over the past season, and he hasn’t reached his ceiling yet. He’s equipped to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

This veteran offensive line should be an improvement over last season. DeBoer did well to bring left tackle Kadyn Proctor back to the roster after Proctor initially transferred to Iowa following Saban's retirement.

I still have questions about Alabama's largely unproven skill-position players, but the talent is there. Jam Miller and Justice Haynes could provide a better 1-2 backfield punch than Alabama had last season. Transfer wideout Germie Bernard provides reliability, and freshman receiver Ryan Williams figures to play the role of his five-star billing.

Alabama's offense is in good hands. That leaves Alabama's scheme and defense.

This is Alabama's toughest schedule in several seasons.

Away games against Wisconsin, Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma and home games against Georgia and Missouri will be the toughest opponents DeBoer has ever faced. However, expect Alabama to be the bookies' favorite in at least 10 games.

I'm not convinced about the defense, mind you. No amount of composure from DeBoer is going to bring back Caleb Downs from Ohio State or Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold from the NFL.

ALABAMA SOCCER:Takeaways from Alabama Football Team's Opening Practice Under Kalen DeBoer

TOP BURGER:Waiting for Alabama's Kalen DeBoer to wither in Nick Saban's shadow? Think again

Alabama's pass rush also isn't as fearsome as it used to be.

That could leave Alabama's secondary vulnerable. It can't afford to do that. Don't believe it from me. Believe it from Saban.

I think it's tough to jump on the bandwagon until the question marks in the second round are resolved, Saban said on TV during SEC media days.

Too late. I'm already on board.

DeBoer's combination of confidence and composure convinced me that this was going to be a smooth ride.

Stay calm during this debut season, but raise the bar.

Blake Toppmeyeris the SEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at[email protected]and follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer.

Also check out his podcast,SEC Football Unfiltered,and newsletter,SEC Football Unfiltered.Subscribeto read all his columns.