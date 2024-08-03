Wang Chuqin: Chinese table tennis star Wang Chuqin, reduced to tears after discovering broken bat, now out of Olympics





Conspiracy theorists in China blame rival countries Chinese table tennis star Wang Chuqin is currently embroiled in a major Olympic controversy after his paddle was found to be broken after he had put it down to raise the Chinese national flag to pose for the photographers. To his dismay, he discovered that his beloved table tennis bat was damaged and no longer fit to play with. This somehow became a major reason for his elimination in the first round of the men's singles. Meanwhile, a video of the entire incident, believed to date back to when Chuqin’s paddle was damaged, is circulating on social media. Several accounts accuse a particular photographer and rival countries of sabotaging the Chinese star’s game and form by using unfair means.

Also read: Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony: Is Tom Cruise Planning a Big Stunt? Chuqin doesn't blame broken bat after loss However, no evidence of foul play has emerged so far, with the bat being deliberately damaged. Chuqin was inconsolable over the fact that his bat was found to be broken after the over-excited media mob descended on the players. However, he also accepted the fact that it was not intentional, according to a recent report. Despite trying to make amends with his spare bat, he still failed to make it to the next round, suffering a defeat to Sweden’s Truls Moregard. But even after Chuqin’s loss at the event, he didn’t blame the photographers for hurting his chances, but accepted his defeat with grace. In the meantime, he will now focus on the team event for China as his next goal, aiming to recover from this shock. Frequently Asked Questions:

What happened to Wang Chuqin's club?

The bat of Chinese top caravan player Wang Chuqin broke after photographers trampled on him during a photo shoot. Will Wang Chuqin participate in the table tennis team event?

Yes, Wang Chuqin will be in action in the team table tennis event in the coming days. He will try to recover from the loss in the first round of the singles.



