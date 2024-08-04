Sports
Forward Cole Bumgarner commits to UND hockey – Grand Forks Herald
GRAND FORKS Cary Eades is careful about which players he signs.
The general manager of Fargo Force knows that not many 16-year-olds are allowed to play in the United States Hockey League and that players who sign a contract are obligated to do so.
“It's a rarity for us,” Eades said.
This spring, he did so for Rogers High forward Cole Bumgarner.
“He's a very mature player for his age,” Eades said. “The more we watched him over the last couple of years, we saw that he was a player who created a lot, both with his speed and movement, but also with his vision and passing. He can really shoot the puck. It's exciting. We strongly believe he can play in the USHL at 16, which is not an easy honor to give someone. But he's done well against older players in the past and we expect him to do the same for us.”
Bumgarner will not only play for the Eades organization this season, he will also play college hockey at Eades University.
Bumgarner gave a verbal commitment to UND on Aug. 1, the first day high school juniors can receive offers and commit to programs. He announced his decision on Instagram on Saturday.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward from Albertville, Minn., scored 15 goals and 34 points in 23 games as a sophomore for Rogers High last season. He played varsity hockey at Benilde-St. Margaret's as a freshman, scoring six goals and 15 points in 27 games.
“When I saw him at Benilde two years ago as a real young player, and then at Rogers last year, he just took off,” Eades said. “He impressed in every game we saw him in. He had a great interest in our program. As things developed, we were excited to make an offer. We got to know him and his family through the process. We have confidence in him. We have that dedication to develop him and the patience to develop him.”
Bumgarner's greatest asset is his shot and release.
“He's probably a little underrated as a passer,” Eades said. “He's not as elite as Mac Swanson, but he's a very good passer. A lot of young players are dominant in one-on-one situations. He would probably sell himself as a pass-first player. We need him to shoot more. But we've really been impressed with his playmaking ability. That was one of the factors that made us sign him. You don't have as much space and time (as you move up). You're not going to have as many one-on-one situations. It's going to be a lot of give-and-go. He can make those plays with other top players.”
Bumgarner was selected to Team USA to play in the Youth Olympic Games last season. He scored one goal in four games as the Americans won gold.
Bumgarner is only the fourth player to bid for Fargo in the past 11 years.
Eades said the Force's coaching and skill development staff will work to improve Bumgarner's game during his time in Fargo.
“I don't think he has any glaring weaknesses, but with most young players, the defensive side of the game, the details, things you have to improve on as you move up the ladder,” Eades said. “He's moved up a few rungs on the ladder this year and he's going to have to be more consistent. We're really looking forward to continuing to polish the rock, and North Dakota has a great one in the future.”
UND's 2024 recruiting cycle promises
Players entering their third year of high school
Cole Bumgarner, V, Fargo Force
Carter Sanderson, F, Muskegon Lumberjacks
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors four times as the Herald’s top reporter for its circulation division and once as the North Dakota Sports Reporter of the Year. He lives in Grand Forks. He can be reached at [email protected].
