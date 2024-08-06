SACA appoints head coach of South Australian men's team





Former Australian Test bowler Ryan Harris has been appointed head coach of the South Australia men's team, taking over the top job in the state where his legendary cricket career began. Harris, known in the cricket world as 'Ryno', won the role following a global recruitment campaign by the South Australian Cricket Association and will begin his new role immediately. A fan favourite during his 27-Test career from 2010-2015, Harris’ subsequent coaching tenure saw him become Australia’s men’s under-19 team (including the 2018 and 2020 World Cups) and pathways manager at Queensland Cricket before being appointed SA assistant coach last summer. He has also coached with Cricket Australia’s High Performance coaching program based at the National Cricket Centre and served as the bowling coach of the Kings XI Punjab & the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. He has been interim head coach of the men's team since succeeding Jason Gillespie earlier this year and is currently busy preparing for the One Day Cup season opener against Western Australia in Sydney on September 24. “I am extremely pleased and honoured to have been appointed head coach of South Australia, where I began my first-team career over 20 years ago,” Harris said today. “Having worked closely with the team this summer and during our current pre-season, I know what this squad has to offer and I can't wait to get started and build on the positive steps we made last year. “Under new captain Nathan McSweeney there is a great deal of confidence within the group and we will be working hard to ensure we get off to a strong start as the new season rapidly approaches.” Harris, who hails from the northern suburbs of Adelaide, made his Sheffield Shield debut for South Africa in 2001. Over the next six years he wore the Baggy Red Cap 26 times, taking 67 wickets (37 in total) and 740 runs (18 in total). He also played 44 One Day Cup matches and made nine T20 appearances for the state before moving to Queensland, where he won international honours and formed a formidable Australian partnership with Mitchell Johnson, notably in the 2013-14 Ashes whitewash. SACA Chairman Will Rayner congratulated Harris on his appointment. We are very excited to welcome Ryan to the role of Head Coach. We have conducted a thorough search process across the world of cricket and Ryan has not only excelled in that process, he has also done a fantastic job in the interim role over the last few months. With Nathan McSweeney as new captain and a young team developing, we look forward to seeing the South Australian men's team take big steps forward this summer. There will be a media event featuring Harris in the coming weeks. SA announced a number of key signings to the men’s team earlier this year, with Jason Sangha (New South Wales) and Mackenzie Harvey (Victoria) joining Premier Cricket stalwarts Conor McInerney and Campbell Thompson in the 26-man squad. SA’s first home game in 2024/25 will be a Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria at Adelaide Oval from 1-4 November, followed by a One Day Cup match against the Vics at Karen Rolton Oval on 6 November. Harris will take charge of the team for both the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup campaigns. SACA has commenced the search for a head coach for the Strikers men’s team.

