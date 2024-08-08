



Day 13 Preview at Paris 2024 This concludes all the action from day 12 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Thanks for joining us on our live blog today. There are 27 gold medal events in total on Day 13, Thursday, August 8. Here are our top picks from the day: Team sports reach exciting end, world record watch Thebasketball for men the competition reaches the semi-finals (5:30 p.m., 9:00 p.m.), while themen's footballthe bronze medal winners are determined (5:00 p.m.) and themen's hockey tournament ends (2pm, 7pm). Will the world record be broken?speed climbing for men when that competition ends (12:28 pm)?Samuel Watsonhas already lowered his own time of 4.79s to 4.75s. But Watson himself has posted a training video in which he clears the 15m wall even faster than he did in the run-up to the Games. That time could certainly drop again. Track and Field: Lyles, McLaughlin-Levrone, Chopra in Action Noah Lyleswill aim to complete the second leg of a potential treble on August 8 as themen's 200m final(8:30 p.m.) takes place. The American national record holder has made no secret of his desire to break Usain Bolt's world record, and his personal best is just 0.12 seconds off Bolt's record. In the meantime, Indiawill aim for a second athletics Olympic gold medal as defending championNeeraj Chopragoes in themen's javelin throw final(8:25 p.m.) In Tokyo, Chopra became India's first individual Olympic champion since 2008 and its first in track and field. But the competition will be fiercer than ever, from the likes ofJakub Vadlejchwhile Germany Julien Weber. And then there is Sydney McLaughlin-Levronethe woman who no one can seem to beat. She has set a new world record (pending ratification) of 50.65 at the U.S. Trials, and with no one else around, she is the odds-on favorite in thewomen's 400m hurdles final (9:25 p.m.), but don't count on itFemke Bolthe only other woman to run under 51 seconds. Sailing: Singapore can win historic medal The small Southeast Asian island nation of Singapore has had only one Olympic champion in history, when Joseph Schooling won gold in swimming at Rio 2016. That would have been on day 13 of theMarseille Marinaas sailing prepares to reach its first peakkiteboarding champions in this new event (from 3:40pm, conditions permitting). This is thanks to Max Maederthe 17-year-old who, despite his young age, is already the reigning world champion twice, in addition to silver in 2022 and three titles at the Youth World Championships. He also won gold at theAsian Games last year, to add to the growing list of achievements. Medal Events Athletics (track and field)

8:00 pm:W final long jump;20:25:M javelin throw final;20:30:M 200m final;21:25:W 400m hurdles final;21:45:M 110m hurdles final Boxing

21:3022:01:M 57kg semi-finals;22:0222:33:W 75kg semi finals(losing semi-finalists win bronze);22:3422:50:M 51kg final;22:5123:06:W 54kg final Canoe sprint

13:3013:40:M C-2 500m final A;13:4013:50:W K-4 500m final A;13:5014:00:M K-4 500m final A cycling track)

19:1119:17:W keirin final;19:2720:00:M omnium points race To dive

15:0016:40:M 3m springboard final Football

17:0020:00:M bronze medal competition Hockey

14:0015:45:M bronze medal competition;19:0020:45:M gold medal competition Marathon swimming

07:3010:00:W 10km open water

Depending on the water quality. The sailing

11:4312:10: Mixed medal competition for two persons in a rowing boat;12:1812:38: Mixed multihull medal race; 15:4016:10:M kiteboarding final;16:3717:07: W kiteboarding final Sport climbing

12:5413:00:M speed final Taekwondo

20:1921:33:M -68kg medal events;20:3521:52:W -57kg medal matches Weightlifting

15:0017:08:59 kg;19:3021:38:M73kg Wrestling

19:3020:05:M Greco-Roman 67kg medal final;20:0520:40:M Greco-Roman 87kg medal final;20:5021:25:W freestyle 53kg final The full day programme can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/live-updates/01b55b88-551b-42ea-b896-c1ce0b31c29e

