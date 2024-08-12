OHSAA Girls Tennis Preview: Preseason Top 15, Teams to Watch for 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio The OHSAA girls tennis season kicked off Friday, with teams across the seven-county cleveland.com area of ​​northeast Ohio battling for wins, conference championships and ultimately a shot at a state title.

Here are the teams expected to be among the best in Northeast Ohio this season:

1. Hathaway Brown

Coach: Greg Aten

Last season: 23-1

About the Blazers: One of the top programs in NE Ohio, the Blazers have reached the Division II state final four in singles or doubles in each of the last nine seasons and have won seven state championships. Last season, the Blazers had a NE Ohio District winner and a third-place finish at state. Coach Aten returns five varsity players, including a pair of singles district qualifications sophomore Anna Mills (29-4) and third-year Madeline Everest (28-5). They’re joined by sophomore Ava Kamensky (20-1), third-year Elizabeth Chen (26-2) and fourth-year Sarah Cimoroni (28-5). With several Varsity B players from last season rounding out the lineup, the Blazers will once again be strong contenders to make a deep tournament run.

2. Highland

Coach: Lisa Reynolds

Last season: 15-2, Suburban League American Champions

About the Hornets: Winners of eight straight conference titles, the Hornets are once again the team to beat in the Suburban League. Coach Reynolds returns six varsity players from last season, including a trio of seniors in state qualifier Ally Haynes at No. 1 singles (26-10), district qualifier Kenzie Pawlak (30-3) at No. 1 doubles and Ella Tople (25-3) at No. 2 doubles. Junior Claire Schlak (23-7, No. 2 singles) and sophomore Lily Hantz (26-4, No. 3) round out the Hornets’ excellent depth and experience.

3. Kenston

Coach: Torrey McNeal

Last season: 14-1, Western Reserve Conference champions

About the bombers: Fresh from their Fourth consecutive WRC title, the Bombers move up to Division I (from D-II) this fall. Favorites to repeat in the conference, they return three top varsity players, including three-time conference player of the year and two-time state qualifier Brooke McNeal (17-2, No. 1 singles). She leads a lineup that includes senior Alex Ungaro (13-2, dual district qualifier) ​​and junior Anna Spivak (14-1, No. 3 singles).

4. Hawks

Coach: Lori Shulman

Last season: 10-2, Chagrin Valley Conference Champions (Chagrin Division)

About the Hawks: A season after losing to Hathaway Brown in the Division II district semifinals, coach Shulman returns to her top three players and will be among the favorites to repeat as conference champions. Leading the Hawks at No. 1 singles is junior Dani Forte, a two-time state qualifier. She finished 14-4 last season and won the CVC title to claim first-team honors. Behind her is sophomore Valeria Kislyansky (7-4, No. 2 singles), a sectional champion and state doubles qualifier, and senior Bella Hsieh (7-2, No. 3 singles), who qualified for districts in doubles and teamed with Forte to a fourth-place state finish in ’22.

5. Magnifying glass

Coach: Chris Johnson

Last season: 12-11

About the Blue Streaks: The Blue Streaks, who return three state qualifiers from last season, will look to build on last season’s rigorous schedule (five losses by a 3-2 mark). Seniors Anna Mancino (23-11, state-qualifying singles) and Corinne Daniels (20-16, state doubles) lead the charge, with junior Molly Williams (27-8, state doubles) as a strong third option.

6. Gilmour Academy

Coach: Claudia At Least

Last season: 13-2

About the Lancers: Coach Althans returns six varsity players and welcomes a pair of highly touted freshmen to the fold. Sophomore Abigail Lynch (18-4, No. 1 singles) returns as a state singles qualifier. She’s joined by a trio of seniors Natalie Andelova (8-3, No. 2 singles), Quinn Doyle (9-3, No. 2 doubles) and Katherine Frawley (8-4, No. 1/No. 2 doubles) and junior Gianna Francisco (12-2, No. 3 singles). Freshmen Caroline Koch (4-star recruit) and Grier Peckham (3-star) will provide the Lancers with one of the deepest lineups in the area.

7.Hudson

Coach: Tim Morgan

Last season: 16-4, Suburban League-National Champions

About the Explorers: Coach Morgan has led the Explorers to four straight conference titles. They’ll have a new look in 2024, but they’re still expected to be at the top of the rankings. The Explorers, who graduate with a strong senior class (including their state doubles team), return three players from last season, adding talented freshman Emma Liu (3-star recruit). Leading the way will be senior Mallory Hannon, who posted 26 wins, claimed the conference title at No. 2 singles and was a district qualifier. Junior Bransyn Mathia was strong at No. 3 singles and senior Aanya Patel returns as a conference champion at No. 2 doubles.

8. Avon

Coach: Eric Korey

Last season: 15-1, Southwestern Conference champions

About the Eagles: After a historic season that included a fifth consecutive SWC title and reaching the Elite 8 (for the first time in school history) in DI, the Eagles will see a changing of the guard. Coach Korey’s squad graduated nine seniors, including first-team All-Ohio singles player Natalie Smitek (Xavier) and the school’s all-time leader in Denver Johnson (Western Illinois). The Eagles return just two letterwinners, sophomore Ashley DeHaven (15-7, No. 3 singles) and senior Maddie Huen (16-3, No. 2 doubles), but have plenty of talented players ready to contribute.

9. Avon Lake

Coach: Tariq Ismail

Last season: 13-3

About the Shoregals: After a second place for rival Avon in the Southwestern Conference last season, the Shoregals return their top three players, all seniors from last season. Amber Korey was second team All-SWC at No. 1 singles, and paired with sister Autumn (No. 3 singles, First Team All-SWC) to qualify for the state tournament in doubles. Elizabeth Meiners (No. 2 singles, Second Team All-SWC) was a district qualifier and undefeated in the regular season at No. 2.

10. Archbishop Hoban

Coach: Terry Slay

Last season: 10-2

About the Knights: Coach Slay hopes to build on last season’s strong results, including a tough D-II district quarterfinal loss to Hawken (3-2). The Knights return three varsity players, including their top two triple state singles players & Division I recruit Haley Slay (20-3) at No. 1, and junior Karlie Nicolai at No. 2 (10-7, district qualifier).

11. Westlake

Coach: Zoltan Tamas

Last season: 14-5, Great Lakes Conference champions

About the demons: The Demons, winners of three straight conference titles, are getting a new look after graduating five successful seniors, including last season's DI state singles runner-up and the cleveland.com Player of the Year. Amara Brahmbhatt (Michigan State). Coach Tamasy brings back the doubles team of Paige Hradek/Margot Hofelich (GLC first team honors at No. 2 doubles) and Raine DeAngelis.

12. Northern Lights

Coach: Vincent Cannata

Last season: 15-5

About the Greenmen: Coach Cannata returns five varsity players from last season, when they finished runner-up in the Suburban League-American Conference (6-1). At No. 1, junior Kamy Milano returns as a state doubles qualifier, was undefeated at No. 2 singles and claimed first-team all-conference honors. Joining her is senior Zelie Cerda-Malicdem (all-conference at No. 3 singles) and a trio of juniors Sophie Cifani (all-conference at No. 1 doubles), and Ashley Kohl & Addison Martin (No. 2 doubles).

13. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

Coach: David Ramey

Last season: 16-4

About the Royals: Last season, the Royals were ranked No. 7 in the OTCA D-II state rankings. Coach Ramey returns five from that team, including three-time singles district qualifier Amy Grace Beebe (21-7, No. 1). The Royals also return senior Kyla Moore (No. 2 single/No. 1 double), who along with sophomore Grace Saffles qualified for districts, along with the doubles team of senior Skylar Wood/junior Joy Saffles.

14. Alone

Coach: Fredrik Nyborg

Last season: 11-9

About the comets: After a second place in the Suburban League-National Conference (7-1), the Comets Three players from last season return, all seniors. Among them is the No. 1 doubles team of Olivia Liu/Isabella Liu (12-5), who earned First Team All-Conference honors and qualified for districts. Singles player Victoria Dai will join a lineup that features a lot of youth and emerging talent.

15. Notre Dame Cathedral Latin

Coach: Derek Kohanski

Last season: 12-7

About the Lions: Coach Kohanski graduated five seniors, but returns his top two from last season, both three-year varsity players. Senior Elena Fleming, a two-time state singles qualifier and three-time district qualifier, will once again be ranked No. 1 in singles. She finished 27-6 last season, won both the Crown Conference title (third time) and the Solon sectional championship, and qualified for state in Division I. Senior Lucy Paulin (No. 2) also returns as a singles district qualifier.

Others to watch: Shaker Heights, Rocky River, Orange, Bay, Strongsville