Guildford Dragon NEWS





Published on: August 12, 2024

Updated on: August 12, 2024

By Chris Andrews Max Flint. At the European Universities Games, Max Flint (Merrow) from Loughborough University won the gold medal in the Para Table Tennis Men's Singles category, grades 9-10. Linda Jarvis (Guildford) and Kim Mudge-Johnson (Reigate and Redhill) were both appointed Vice-Presidents of Table Tennis England for their outstanding contributions to the sport over many years. At the ITTF World Masters Championships in Rome. Singles events: Kinga Oryl (Godalming) reached the last 32 of the Womens Singles Over 40s in the Main Event. Samson Bekele reached the last 64 of the Mens Singles Over 60s in the Main Event. Henry Medellin (New Malden) reached the last 32 of the Mens Singles Over 65 in the Main Event. Doubles and mixed doubles results in Rome: Kinga Oryl reached the last 16 of the women's doubles over 40 with Poland's Alicja Olub-Walasek. Jennifer Gillam reached the last 16 of the women's doubles over 75 with Janet Brown. Phil Snelson (Burymead) and Samson Bekele reached the last 32 in the main event of the men's over-60 doubles. Carmen Vadji (New Malden) reached the last 32 of the main draw for women's doubles over 70, partnering American Tahereh Yassini Fard Roufeh. John Callcut (Merrow) reached the last 32 in the Over 75s Mixed Doubles with Jennifer Gillam in the Main Event. Phil Snelson and Julie Snelson reached the last 64 of the Over 55's Mixed Doubles in the main event. Henry Medellin reached the last 64 of the Over 65's Mens Doubles with Peter Aird. John Callcut reached the last 64 of the Mens Doubles Over 75s Main Event with Andy Meads. ITTF World Masters Championship consolation tournaments: Carmen Vajdi reached the quarter-finals of the consolation tournament for women only over 70 years old. Pawel Meryn (New Malden) and Kinga Oryl reached the quarter-finals of the Mixed Doubles Over 40s Consolation event. Other Surrey players also travelled to Rome to play at the ITTF World Masters Championships. Arjun Anchan (South Croydon), Noah Byrne-Smith (New Malden), Charlton Ngitngit, Krish Chotai (New Malden) and Francesco Bonato have been invited to compete in the inaugural National Series, which starts next month. The Surrey Under 19 concluded with 30 Under 19 Boys and five Under 19 Girls entering the play-offs to become the Surrey Under 19 Champion for the 2023-24 season. Ollie Maric-Murray (left) and Angus Yuen. In the semi-finals, top seed Ollie Maric-Murray (South Croydon) defeated Ernie Kemp (New Malden) 7-11, 114, 11-6. And second seed Angus Yuen (Sutton) defeated Axel Conradt (Twickenham Brunswick) 13-11, 11-7. Ollie defeated Angus in the final 11-4, 11-9, 11-7. Pictured from left to right: Kelly Ng, Akshita Subramanium and Macy Ng. The Surrey Under 19 Girls Closed event was an exciting group with Akshita Subramanium and Kelly Ng (New Malden) both winning three games. Akshita defeated Kelly 11-7, 11-8, 11-8 to become Surrey Under 19 Girls Champion 2023-24. Macy Ng (New Malden) and Kate Chow both won two matches with Macy beating Kate to finish third. Angad Saggu (Ashford) retained his Surrey Under 15 Boys Closed title by beating Noah Byrne-Smith 3-1 (9-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-7). In the consolation tournament Anirudh Anchan (South Croydon) defeated Sanjay Sathish 2-1 (9-11, 11-7, 11-6). Eunice Lam (New Malden) retained her Surrey Under 13 Girls Closed title by beating Alyona Bondar 11-7, 11-8. Davia Ansong (South Croydon) was third. Eunice also won the Surrey Under 15 Girls Closed by beating Kelly Ng 11-9, 16-14. Akshita Subramanium was third. On Sunday 22nd September from 7pm to 10pm there will be a Bribar Table Tennis battest evening at Graham Spicer TTC (New Malden). Click here for the Surrey County Table Tennis Association website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guildford-dragon.com/surrey-table-tennis-association-news-august-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos