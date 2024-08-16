Friday morning Fly By: achieved mid-August

*Folks, we're officially halfway through August, which means we should be rapidly approaching the end of this, the deadest part of the NHL calendar. In the meantime, in case you missed it, here's a look at Joel Farabee's season and some thoughts on what to expect going forward. [Flyers]

*Up at 17 on the Summer 25 Under 25 is the first goalie on the list, and maybe the best in the entire organization? Maybe? Who knows, goalies are weird. [BSH]

*Speaking of goalies, they are clearly very different animals than the rest of the skaters on their respective teams. And as such, their preseason preparation is different as well. [The Athletic]

*The well-known giant Matt Rempe seems to think he deserves the attention he has received this past year. That will surely please the rest of the teams in the Metro Division. [TSN]

*The 4 Nations tournament isn't until February next year, but there's still a lot of speculation about the selection. Team Canada, who have you got? [Sportsnet]

*And finally, nothing says Friday like a brand new episode of Flyperbole! The boys had the week off, so they have a lot to talk about. Listen for yourself and hit the subscribe button on your podcast platform of choice. [BSH]