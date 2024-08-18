A&M-Texarkana Announces Naming of Tennis Pavilion Entrance in Honor of Alexander Family





TEXARKANA, Texas — Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced the name of the entrance to the tennis pavilion being built at the Red River Credit Union Athletic Complex on the university's campus. The entrance to the tennis facility will be named after the Alexander family, following a gift from Dr. and Mrs. Ross Alexander, President and First Lady of Texas A&M University-Texarkana. “Tennis is dear to our family,” Dr. Alexander said. “When Lilia and I discussed how we could play a role in leading the effort to make this new facility a reality, it naturally came down to tennis.” Dr. Alexander spoke about how tennis was a transformation in his wife’s life. Lilia Alexander emigrated from Bulgaria to attend college in the United States, but was only able to do so because she had been awarded a scholarship to play tennis. Playing tennis at the college level allowed her to earn both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. “Tennis changed her life,” he added. “Tennis has been such a big part of my life,” Lilia said. “I've been playing since I was a little girl. I knew it had the potential to change my life eventually, and it did. “We are very happy to be able to contribute to this and be part of it.” Tennis continues to play a big part in Alexander’s life, with daughters Victoria and Madelaine (in second and first grade) taking tennis lessons and following in their mother’s footsteps. Ross Jr., now 14 months old, will likely find his way to the court as well. TAMUT announced the plans in November 2023 with the hopes that the complex would help increase enrollment, recruit student-athletes and give the community an additional reason to visit campus. In an exclusive interview with the Gazette, Dr. Alexander said the complex would bring long-term benefits to the university's brand, student growth, economic development and community engagement. In addition to tennis, the complex will house baseball and softball fields, new seating and locker rooms. In the past, the baseball and softball teams played at Spring Lake Park and the tennis program played on the courts at Texarkana College. “The idea is to bring those sports back to campus,” TAMUT Communications Manager John Bunch said in the November interview. “Bringing those sports back to campus is an added level to the student experience.” Another advantage of moving the complex to campus is that students can participate in sporting events. “We have a lot of students who live on campus and don't have transportation all over town. The bus line helps, but they may not be able to make time to go to Spring Lake Park in the middle of the day,” Bunch said. “This will be within walking distance for students. There will be trails and sidewalks to get there.” The RRCU Athletic Complex is currently in the design phase, with construction expected to begin in late 2024 or early 2025.

