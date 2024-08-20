Why You'll Soon See A Lot More Drones in the Sky





That’s been changing lately. The agency recently granted Amazon’s Prime Air program permission to fly drones beyond the visual line of sight of its pilots in parts of Texas. The FAA has also granted similar waivers to hundreds of police departments across the country, which can now fly drones miles away, much to the ire of privacy advocates. While it's notable that the FAA is issuing more waivers, a much bigger change is coming in less than a month. It promises to be the most important decision on drones in decades, determining how many drones we see and hear flying overhead in the US every day. If the FAA meets the deadline, the agency will have to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking by Sept. 16 on whether drones can fly beyond visual line of sight. In other words, instead of granting one-time waivers to police departments and delivery companies, it will propose a rule that applies to everyone who uses the airspace and is aimed at minimizing the safety risk of drones flying into each other or falling over and injuring people or property below. The FAA was first tasked with a rule in 2018, but it never materialized. The September 16 deadline was set by the most recent FAA Reauthorization Actsigned in May. The agency has 16 months after releasing the proposed rule to issue a final one. Who would write such a major rule, you ask? There are 87 organizations on the committee. Half are commercial operators like Amazon and FedEx, drone makers like Skydio, or other tech interests like Airbus or T-Mobile. There are also a handful of privacy groups like the American Civil Liberties Union, and academic researchers. It’s unclear what the agencies’ proposed regulations will entail, but drone experts told me the FAA has become much more lenient toward drones. They expect these regulations to reflect that shift. If the rule makes it easier for pilots to fly beyond their visual line of sight, nearly every type of drone pilot would benefit from fewer restrictions. Groups like search and rescue pilots could more easily use drones to find missing people in the wilderness without an FAA waiver, which can be difficult to obtain quickly in an emergency. But if more drones take to the skies without their pilots anywhere in sight, the consequences will be enormous. [proposed rule] will likely allow a wide range of operators to conduct drone flights that extend beyond their line of sight, says Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst at the American Civil Liberties Unions’ Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project. That could open the skies to a host of delivery drones (from Amazon and UPS to local burrito copters and other delivery vehicles), local government investigations or code enforcement flights, and a whole new range of police surveillance operations.

