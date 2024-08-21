CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRLS TENNIS OPENS SEASON WITH VICTORIES OVER ROSEAU AND EGF





The reigning Section 8A champion Crookston Pirate Girls Tennis team opened the 2024 season with two big Section 8A victories, with a 5-2 win over Roseau and a 4-3 victory over East Grand Forks in a three-way match on the courts at Crookston High School. CROOKSTON VS ROSEAU

Crookston won the first three matches of the day, as Kaylie Clauson was strong in her first singles match in a 6-2, 6-2 victory. “It was Kaylie's first-ever singles win on varsity,” said Pirate Coach Gina Gunderson. “She played really well … it was exciting.” Ava Martin completed the third match when she won her third singles match in a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle 6-4, 6-3. “It was a fun match to watch,” Coach Gunderson said. “You could tell Ava's nerves were better today, and it was her first varsity win, so that was exciting.” Paige Abrahamson had a good battle at second singles, winning the match 6-3, 6-1 to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead. “Paige is always a consistent player,” Coach Gunderson said. “She always has good rallies and had some nice shots.” The teams split the remaining four matches. The Pirates' first doubles team of Addie Fee and Georgia Sanders started slowly but picked up their game, winning the first set 7-5 and the second set 6-0. “It took us a little while to warm up,” Gunderson said. “They started matching up really well and had a great second set.” The Pirates second doubles team of Ashlyn Bailey and Logan Brekken had a solid all-around match with a 6-3, 6-1 victory. “They play well together,” Coach Gunderson said. “It was fun to watch.” Roseau won a good battle in the fourth singles match with a 6-4, 6-4 victory, and they also won the third doubles match last year. Ella Wright and Lizzie Kennedy (daughter of Crookston High School Class of 1995 graduate Jessica (Olson) Kennedy) won 4-6, 6-2, 13-11 as Crookston won the match 5-2. “It was a beautiful day for tennis and a great way to start the day,” said Coach Gunderson. CROOKSTON-5 Reed-2 To win Score 1st Kaylie Clauson Lindsey stayed Croxes 6-2, 6-2 2nd Paige Abrahamson Bailey Strunk Croxes 6-3, 6-1 3rd Ava Martin Abby Swanson Croxes 6-4, 6-3 4th Emelia Hoerner Dakota Dunham Pink 6-4, 6-4 1st

The Crookston Pirates' first and second doubles teams scored two big wins, and the second and fourth singles players scored decisive wins to lead the team to a 4-3 victory over the East Grand Forks Green Wave. Two of Crookston's losses came in third-set tiebreakers. In doubles, Kaylie Clauson and Georgia Sanders teamed up to win the first doubles match 6-4. They got stronger as the match went on, winning the second set 6-2. “I think it was the first time they've played together in a long time, and they came out and it took them a little while to get into a rhythm,” Coach Gunderson said. “They both adjusted well and finished strong.” The second doubles team of Ashlyn Bailey and Logan Brekken won a back-and-forth battle 7-5 in the first set, but picked up their game in the second set and cruised to a 6-2 victory. “They had a lot of deuces and won some big points,” Coach Gunderson said.



In singles, Paige Abrahamson won the second singles match with a 6-4 victory in the first set, and she finished the match strongly with a 6-2 victory in the second set. “Paige is a consistent player and played well today,” said Coach Gunderson.



The fourth Pirate victory came in the fourth singles match, where Emelia Hoerner won the fourth singles match with a hard-fought 6-4 first set, and she pulled away in the second set with a 6-1 victory. “Emelia played well in the fourth singles, and it was her first varsity win,” Coach Gunderson said. “She was a happy girl when she got through.” Crookston is now 2-0 this year and hosts the Carla Johnson Memorial tournament on Saturday. CROOKSTON-4 EGF-3 To win Score 1st Addie compensation Ruby Leach EGF 6-2, 6-2 2nd Paige Abrahamson Karlee Walsh Croxes 6-4, 6-2 3rd Ava Martin Aria Casavan EGF 5-7, 6-3, 14-12 4th Emelia Hoerner Zoey Spradlin Croxes 6-4, 6-1 1st

