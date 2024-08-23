University of North Carolina

Wolfpack Nation can look forward to several new sights and smells for the upcoming football season, as NC State Athletics has made improvements and added amenities that will make game day at Carter-Finley Stadium even better in 2024. This is also an opportunity for us to communicate any updates and changes so that Wolfpack Nation is well-informed for game day.

As always, many of these updates came from feedback from fans, who were able to share their concerns and suggestions in post-match fan experience surveys. This feedback is crucial to making improvements this season and for future seasons.

Text warnings

In 2024, NC State Athletics will implement a game day text alert that will provide real-time troubleshootingoution for customers. If fans have an issue, they can text 984-352-7345 and get an immediate response. Service begins five hours before kickoff and runs until one hour after the game ends.

Safety measures

In partnership with NC State’s Environmental Health and Public Safety Office, several new measures will be implemented in 2024 to improve safety at Carter-Finley. Each gate will have walk-through weapon detection systems, and the stadium restrooms will only be accessible from inside the stadium after the gates open. Additional portajohns will be placed outside the stadium for those who used the stadium restrooms before the gates opened.

New concessions

If you get hungry while watching TIn the Wolfpack game, Aramark will offer a variety of delicious new concession items in 2024. These new items include:

Warm Honey Baked Chicken Sandwiches

CRUNCH – Specialty Nacho Stands in the North and South Endzone

New grill carts around the stadium with 4 ounce hot dogs, cheesesteaks and specialty cheeseburgers

Two new Wolf & Hen Kitchen trailers with chicken strips and fries (available from 9/14)

Sizzle & Melt concept – a fresh, hot sandwich station featuring grilled cheese, Cuban and Brisket Croissant Sandwiches

Craft Cocktail Carts – featuring Wolf-A-Rita & the Pack Punch – both wine based cocktails

Special BBQ stands in the North and South Endzones with

BBQ + coleslaw + macaroni & cheese combo boats

Sausages

Chicken Lollipops

Drinks at Dail Club/Tuffy's Terrace

Also new this season is that spirits will be sold exclusively in the Dail Club and Tuffy's Terrace for fans who have access to these areas.

ADA Accessibility

To avoid crowds and waiting times and to make the catering facilities more accessible for people with physical disabilities, the Middle Hut stands have been converted into 'Grab & Go' stands.

Chick-Fil-A

Chick-Fil-A has ceased operations for NC State football and will no longer be offered at Carter-Finley in 2024.

Cleaning the stadium

The stadium will now shine brighter thanks to a large-scale cleaning operation of the entire stadium and stands, which took three months.

Signpost

FindiFinding your seat and the nearest restroom will also be easier in 2024, as the first phase of a signage project has been implemented in Carter-Finley. More improvements in this area will be added in the coming seasons.

Toilets

Speaking of restrooms, they’ve been updated with branded paper towel dispensers that are ADA-compliant and contribute to sustainability efforts by reducing paper usage. Behind the scenes, plumbing in restrooms throughout the building has been improved.

Graphical representation of former players

NNew graphics celebrating the biggest stars in Wolfpack Football history can also be found around Carter-Finley. On the north side, large panels honor Wolfpack first and second team All-Americans, first-round draft picks and national award winners. On the west side, new plaques have been added commemorating first-team All-ACC honorees.

Updates from TowneBank Center

TowneBank Center received a significant midseason refresh, with new paint and logos in the suites and a variety of graphics throughout the building, depicting former top players, scenes from campus, other Wolfpack sports and the colors and pageantry of football games.

New Goalposts

And finally, for the first time since 2006, there are new goalposts at Wayne Day Family Field. These new hydraulic goalposts are easier to lower as we transition to hosting the NCHSAA championships.

New chair backs

All backrests have been updated to feature breathable mesh that is comfortable, durable and weatherproof. The new backrests are only available with season tickets. Single match rentals remain the old padded clip-in style.