England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)

The England men's and England women's teams will play back-to-back series in 2025 in a thrilling international cricket tournament announced today.

England Women open the international summer at the Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, on 21 May with a Vitality IT20 against West Indies Women. The series includes two further IT20s before the teams compete in three Metro Bank One Day Internationals (ODIs).

A three-match ODI series between England Men and West Indies Men begins a few days later at Edgbaston on 29 May, with a three-match IT20 series immediately following. This follows the conclusion of a historic Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, which begins on 22 May. This will be the first time that Zimbabwe have played a Test match in England since 2003.

The West Indies series will be followed by simultaneous England Mens and England Womens series against India. A five-match Mens Rothesay Test series will alternate with England Womens, five Vitality IT20s and three Metro Bank One Day Internationals.

The Rothesay Mens Test series promises to be a thrilling clash, with the teams currently ranked number two and three in the ICC world rankings. The last series ended in a 2-2 draw after England won the rescheduled fifth Test by seven wickets in 2022 in Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s first summer at the helm. The match had been postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The England men's series begins at Headingley on June 20, followed by matches at Edgbaston, Lords and Emirates Old Trafford, before concluding at The Kia Oval in early August.

The England women's series also promises to be an exciting one after England triumphed in the IT20 series and India took the ODI crown when the two teams last met in the country in 2022.

Next year’s England Women’s series kicks off with Vitality IT20s at Trent Bridge, Bristol’s Seat Unique Stadium, The Kia Oval, Emirates Old Trafford and Edgbaston, followed by three Metro Bank ODIs at Southampton’s Utilita Bowl, Lords and Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street.

The international summer competition concludes in early September with the England men's team taking on South Africa in three Metro Bank ODIs and three Vitality IT20s, before travelling to Ireland for three ODIs from 17-21 September.

It has also been confirmed that India Women will return to Lords in 2026 for a one-off Test match, the first ever Women’s Test to be held at the Home of Cricket. England Women have played white-ball matches at Lords for the past three years, with another fixture scheduled for next year, but this will be the first time the stadium has hosted a Women’s Test match.

Priority group tickets go on sale on August 29 with a public vote for England men's and women's national team international matches.

Richard Gould, CEO of the ECB, said: Running the England Men’s and England Women’s series side by side has been popular with fans and has supported the continued growth of the women’s game, with both the Ashes last year and the Pakistan series earlier this year proving successful. I am excited that we will be doing the same for the West Indies and India series next year. Cricket fans are in for a real treat and I hope they will turn out in droves to support both the men’s and women’s teams.

India tour is always a big attraction and a highlight of any summer of cricket. The last Mens Test Series here was a nail-biter and I am sure next year’s clash will be just as exciting, while our women’s series is always fiercely competitive. I am also delighted that we will be welcoming both West Indies teams back for the white ball series, following this year’s Mens Test Series.

Welcoming Zimbabwe back for a men’s Test match will be a historic moment, more than 20 years after their last visit. Test cricket is so loved in this country, and we know we have a vital role to play in supporting developing Test cricketing nations, so that this format of the game can flourish well into the future.

I am also pleased that we can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first ever women’s Test match at Lords. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance.

How to buy tickets

Voting for England 2025 starts on August 29*.

We Are England Cricket Supporters will have priority access to tickets. Secure your place to see England in what is set to be a sell-out summer by signing up here.

More information on how to get tickets to England next summer can be found here.

Confirmation of the series for the English disabled teams will be announced in due course. The national Disability Premier League is expected to take place in August and September.

*Some locations may have alternative voting schedules

Full International Matches 2025

England Men v Zimbabwe – Rothesay Test

Rothesay Men's Test Only: May 2225 – Trent Bridge, Nottingham 11:00 BST

England Women v West Indies – Vitality IT20 Series

1st Vitality IT20: May 21 – The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury 6:30 PM BST

2nd Vitality IT20: May 23 – The 1st Central County Ground, Hove 18:35 BST

3rd Vitality IT20: May 26 – The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford 2:30 PM BST

England Women v West Indies – Metro Bank ODI Series

1st Metro Bank ODI: May 30 – The County Ground, Derby 1pm BST

2nd Metro Bank ODI: June 4 – Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester 1:00 PM BST

3rd Metro Bank ODI: June 7 – Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton 11:00 BST

England Men v West Indies – Metro Bank ODI Series

1st Metro Bank ODI: May 29 – Edgbaston, Birmingham 1:00 PM BST

2nd Metro Bank ODI: June 1 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 11:00 BST

3rd Metro Bank ODI: June 3 – The Kia Oval, London 1:00 PM BST

England Men v West Indies – Vitality IT20 Series

1st Vitality IT20: June 6 – Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street 6:30 PM BST

2nd Vitality IT20: June 8 – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol 2:30 PM BST

3rd Vitality IT20: June 10 – Utilita Bowl, Southampton 6:30 PM BST

England Men v India – Rothesay Test Series

1st Rothesay Test: June 2024 – Headingley, Leeds

2nd Rothesay Test: July 26 – Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Rothesay Test: 1014 July – Lords, London

4th Rothesay Test: July 2327 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Rothesay Test: 31 July 4 August – The Kia Oval, London

All start times at 11:00 BST

England Women v India – Vitality IT20 Series

1st Vitality IT20: June 28 – Trent Bridge, Nottingham 2:30 PM BST

2nd Vitality IT20: July 1 – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 6:30 PM BST

3rd Vitality IT20: July 4 – The Kia Oval, London 6:35 PM BST

4th Vitality IT20: July 9 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 6:30 PM BST

5th Vitality IT20: July 12 – Edgbaston, Birmingham 6:35 PM BST

England Women v India – Metro Bank ODI Series

1st Metro Bank ODI: July 16 – Utilita Bowl, Southampton 1:00 PM BST

2nd Metro Bank ODI: July 19 – Lords, London 11:00 BST

3rd Metro Bank ODI: July 22 – Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street 1:00 PM BST

England Men v South Africa – Metro Bank ODI Series

1st Metro Bank ODI: September 2 – Headingley, Leeds 1:00 PM BST

2nd Metro Bank ODI: September 4 – Lords, London 1:00 PM BST

3rd Metro Bank ODI: September 7 – Utilita Bowl, Southampton 11:00 BST

England Men v South Africa – Vitality IT20 Series

1st Vitality IT20: September 10 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 6:30 PM BST

2nd Vitality IT20: September 12 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 6:30 PM BST

3rd Vitality IT20: September 14 – Trent Bridge, Nottingham 2:30 PM BST

England Men's White Ball Tour of Ireland

17 September – Location TBA 10:45 BST

19 September – Location TBA 10:45 BST

21 September – Location TBA 10:45 BST