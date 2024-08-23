Men's tennis announces four additions for 2024-2025 seasons





RIO GRAND VALLEY The head coach of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's tennis team Nathan Robinson announced four new players for the 2024-2025 season on Friday. UTRGV welcomes Francisco Gamez , Eduardo Menezes , Isaac Smyth And Loïc Young Kriegel to the selection. All four newcomers are first-years who add depth to a young but promising selection. “I'm really excited about this recruiting class,” Robinson said. “This group brings our roster to eight freshmen and sophomores. We're a young but experienced team. We have a great core group that's ready to make big moves this fall and the guys have really big aspirations and goals.” Gamez won three straight TAPPS 5A boys singles state championships while playing for Brownsville St. Joseph. Robinson said he expects Gamez to quickly cement a spot in the lineup as he continues his tennis career in the Valley. Hailing from Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico, Gamez joins UTRGV junior Agustin Salazar as the second RGV player on the Vaqueros' roster. Menezes is a 6-0 freshman from Florianopolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil who has trained the last three years in East Hampton, New York at the Ross School. He was the MVP of his high school team and won the 2024 Suffolk County boys tennis singles championship with an undefeated record to lead Ross to the county championship. Menezes was a quarterfinalist at the state singles championship as a senior. Smyth comes to UTRGV from Brisbane, Australia. He helped Brisbane Grammar School win back-to-back Great Public Schools Association of Queensland (GPS) Premierships. Robinson said Smyth's game is as big as his 6-4 frame, and he uses his serve and groundstrokes to establish points. Young will be reunited with good friend and former teammate, the UTRGV sophomore Santiago Serrano as he joins the Vaqueros from Viña del Mar, Chile. The 6-0 Young brings a formidable backhand to the roster and moves well around the court. He has 20 doubles victories, for a 77% win percentage, in 2023 ITF Juniors action. Young and Serrano combined to win three titles at the J60 Santiago, J30 Talca and J100 Mendoza tournaments in 2023 before Serrano was added to the UTRGV roster midway through the year. “Fran is a feisty player who loves to compete and play in the South Texas heat. I'm always excited when we can get an athlete from the Valley and I look forward to watching him train and develop. Eduardo was our first signing and he is a strong athlete with a great forehand and serve. I believe he is just beginning to reach his tremendous potential. Isaac has developed a strong net game and is a guy that we see impacting our doubles lineup right away. His level will skyrocket here in the Valley. Loic has shown great doubles skills and should improve our doubles lineup right away. I see tremendous potential in him and can't wait to work with him,” Robinson said. “We are excited to see Eduardo, Loic, Isaac and Fran play in the orange and gray this year and be the newest Vaqueros!” Support UTRGV Men's Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|Follow us on Twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

