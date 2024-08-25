



American Hockey League requires cut-resistant scarves for players and officials Updated: 14:33 EDT Aug 24, 2024 The American Hockey League announced Friday that cut-resistant neck protection will be mandatory for every player and referee on the ice across all 32 teams starting this season. AHL president and CEO Scott Howson said the league's board of governors unanimously approved the measure, which applies to every skater and referee, regardless of age and experience. The league mandated the use of cut-resistant socks and wristbands a year ago. The death of U.S. hockey player Adam Johnson in 2023 from a cut to his neck during a game in England has prompted leagues around the world to discuss ways to prevent such injuries, including a new mandate for young players in the United States. Johnson, a former NHL player with Pittsburgh, was 29. Hockey Canada has required neck protection for young players for three decades. The death of Connecticut high school player Teddy Balkind from a cut to his neck in 2022 brought the conversation back to the forefront. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced in December that it will make neck protectors mandatory at all levels of tournaments it organizes. The NHL currently has no mandate and would be subject to negotiations between the league and the players' union. The AHL has been in operation since 1936 and is the top developmental league for all 32 NHL teams. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are the AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

