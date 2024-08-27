Head injuries in Alabama teens raise alarm over high school football | US News





The death of an Alabama teenager during a high school football game has raised new questions about the safety of participants in the US's most popular sport on campuses. Caden Tellier, 16, died in the hospital after suffering a serious brain injury during Friday night's game between John T Morgan Academy and the visiting Southern Academy in Selma. Tellier is at least the fourth fatality among high school football players in recent weeks, following the death of three others due to medical emergencies including heat exhaustion in Alabama, Kansas and Virginia. The principal of Morgan Academy, a religious private school where Tellier was quarterback, said the community was devastated over the teen's death. It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that Caden Tellier has gone to be with his Lord and Savior. Caden loved the Lord with all his heart and was a shining light every day that he graced the halls of Morgan Academy. He was a student, a friend, an athlete and most importantly a follower of Christ, Bryan Oliver said in a statement, reported by WSFA TV. There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family. Caden will never be forgotten for who he was and what he means to Morgan Academy. Tellier's parents released their own statement. Our boy, Caden Tellier, has met Jesus face to face. Everyone who knows Caden has known kindness, generosity and love, and true to his nature, he is giving of himself once more, it said. Alabama authorities said Tellier was injured during the school's season opener and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died. No further details were available Monday about the cause of the injury. Tellier's death occurred on the same day that the Guardian published an article written by two experts on youth sports participation questioning whether American football in high school and college was safe and moral. The brutal fact [is] that every time we watch football, we witness players sustaining life-changing head injuries – injuries that are essentially invisible to us because they occur inside the helmet and skull, say professors Nathan Kalman-Lamb of the University of New Brunswick and Derek Silva of Kings University College. We know that every 2.6 years Participation in football doubles the risk of CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), meaning that even children and high school students are systematically suffering potentially life-changing damage on the football field, a reality we could reasonably characterize as a form of child abuse. As the Earth continues to warm, conditions on football pitches continue to deteriorate and children continue to die, we are left with a simple and obvious question: is this sport morally sustainable? The professors are co-authors of The End of College Football: On the Human Cost of an All-American Gamewhich will be published in December. Excessive heat is believed to have been a contributing factor in the deaths of three other teenage players after medical emergencies this month. Ovet Gomez-Regalado15, panicked during a practice at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Kansas on August 14 and died in the hospital two days later. His death followed that of Wilkins Seed14, in New Brockton, Alabama, on August 13; and Javion Taylor15, in Hopewell, Virginia, eight days earlier.

