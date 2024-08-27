As LL League Field Hockey Competition Kicks Off for 2024 Season, Attendance Is Mixed | High School Field Hockey

Connect with us

There is often a spike in interest in field hockey every four years. The Summer Olympics give the sport extra exposure, just as high school teams are starting their preseason.

Players throughout the Lancaster-Lebanon League have certainly been paying attention this year. Warwick head coach Ron Stief said about three-quarters of his players watched the Olympics.

And it wasn't just the US, Stief said. We have a group that follows international hockey.

But while locals may have followed the Olympics, whether more players will choose to pick up a stick and practice their one-on-one battles is another story. In fact, LL coaches have differing opinions on whether field hockey is gaining or declining in popularity in the region.

“I think we were steady, but I think we were pretty low,” Manheim Township head coach Jess Shellenberger said of entering the league. “There are several teams that don't have JVs or don't have junior high JVs. We were steady, but steady is not a great place to be.”

Four LL teams, Lancaster Mennonite, Conestoga Valley, Lebanon and Lancaster Catholic, will not field JV teams this fall. Several other schools only have enough JVs for 7-on-7 play, and the problem is similar in the junior high ranks.

In my area, it's going up, but overall in Lancaster County, it seems to be going down, says Garden Spot head coach Katy Eby. (There is interest in local teams that are doing well, though.)

'Girls respect her:' Manheim Township senior is centerpiece of hockey team

And there are certainly plenty of teams doing well. Manheim Township was in the PIAA Class 3A championship game last year. Warwick (3A), Penn Manor (3A), Manheim Central (2A), Ephrata (2A) and Elco (1A) all qualified for the state tournament as well.

But it will take more to keep rosters full across the league than a handful of teams making the playoffs in November. LL coaches hope to make the sport a year-round presence for younger players. Some are optimistic that is already happening.

I think it’s going to go up, Elco head coach Kesley Thorley said. Some kids may not have been exposed to the game during COVID, but a lot of us are making diligent efforts to expose kids now. I think overall, we want to grow the game where we can grow the game.

Changes for 2024

While there are no shocking changes to high school field hockey this fall, there are a few details that have been adjusted.

Perhaps most importantly, coaches need to remember whether or not their team has a timeout. If a team without timeouts requests one and is granted one, the coach will receive a yellow card as soon as the foul is noticed. After the card is given, play resumes without the coach being able to consult with the team, so a coach can’t even decide if that timeout is worth the yellow card.

Before each corner kick, a whistle is blown by the referee, indicating that both the attack and defence are ready for play.

Locally, the LL will no longer play its quarterfinals at two predetermined locations, but instead all four matches will be hosted by the section champions. The semifinals and finals will be held at predetermined locations, although those locations have not yet been selected.

Last year, the LL and Berks League had a joint all-star game, but this fall, the LL will have its own all-star event. Dates have yet to be announced.

LL League Field Hockey Capsules: Who's Who in Section 1 for 2024

LL League Field Hockey Capsules: Who's Who in Section 2 for 2024

LL League Field Hockey Capsules: Who's Who in Section 3 for 2024

LL League Field Hockey Capsules: Who's Who in Section 4 for 2024

