Which channel is Thursday Night Football on tonight? How to watch





Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off with what should be one of the most competitive games of the week, the 6-2 Houston Texans travel to the 2-6 New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers. The Texans are coming off a win in the final game against the Indianapolis Colts, giving them a two-game lead in the AFC South. The Jets are snapping a five-game losing streak after falling in the final seconds to the woeful Patriots last week. Despite the records, the Jets are a 2-point home favorite in the prime time game. Who's playing Thursday Night Football tonight? The NFL Week 9 Thursday Night Football game between the Houston Texans And Jets from New York will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ How can you watch Thursday Night Football tonight? The Texans at Jets game is streaming on Amazon Prime. What time is Thursday Night Football this week? The Texans at Jets game starts at 6:15 PM MT/7:15 PM CT. Thursday night football announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the MetLife Stadium booth, and Kaylee Hartung will report from the sidelines. Who will win Thursday night football? The Jets are a two-point home favorite over the Texans NFL Week 9 Odds for the game, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. The New York Jets are at -130, while Houston is at +110. The over/under is set at 42 points. Texans vs. Jets injury report Houston Texans Receiver Stefon Diggs has blown his ACL and is out for a year. Guard Jarrett Patterson is out with a concussion. Safety Calen Bullock, safety Jimmie Ward, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and running back Dameon Pierce are questionable. Linebacker Henry TooToo is expected back after being out of concussion protocol. Receiver Nico Collins will miss this game but should be back for the Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions. Jets from New York Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, receiver Allen Lazard, defensive tackle Leki Fotu, safety Ashtyn Davis and safety Tony Adams are questionable. Texans vs. Jets predictions The line: Jets 22, Texans 20. With a 2-point line and an over-under of 42, the expected outcome is a 22-20 Jets victory. Bookies.com: Bet the Texans on the moneyline vs. Jets Bill Speros writes: “Happy Halloween. The Jets have been waiting for the Big Pumpkin since 1969. It's not coming this year either. Who needs Michael Myers when you've got Woody Johnson? Owner Johnson gave coach Robert Saleh a bag full of Rocks 3 weeks ago .Aaron Rodgers was scared all season. He looked like an extra from the “Walking Dead” during a loss on Sunday at New England Texans gave a different brand of candy corn this season 3-4-1 ATS Maybe the Jets can putting on the scariest costume of them all and emerging as a fully functional franchise. More likely, it will be another “Nightmare at MetLife” as the house of horrors that is the Jets franchise continues its freefall in 2024.” The site's formula predicts the Texans to win the NFL Week 9 matchup against the Jets. ESPN: Texans have a 50.7% chance of beating Jets on Thursday Night Football The site gives the Jets a 48.9% chance of winning the NFL Week 9 matchup, with a 0.4% chance of a tie. Dimers: Jets 23, Texans 21 It reads: “After extensive simulations, our model gives the Texans a 42% chance of winning, while the Jets have a 58% chance of winning.” Bret Bloomquist can be reached at [email protected]; @Bretbloomquist on X. Reuters contributed to this report.

