South Shore high school football scoreboard

The high school football playoffs are just a few sleeps away.

But before that happens, the last week of the regular competition still has to be played. Teams are fighting for the last few playoff spots or to improve their seeding this week.

The big matchup of the week will not take place on the South Shore this week. No. 1 BC High goes to Danvers to play No. 2 St. John's Prep to play the top seed in the Div. 1 play-offs probably on the line.

The scoreboard

The schedule

Friday November 1

Wellesley 35, Weymouth 13

The Wildcats fall to 6-2.

Milton Academy 20, Belmont Hill 16

Axel Portnoy threw two TD passes (37 yards to Kash Kelley, 20 yards to Zahir Mitchell) for the Mustangs (3-4). Gio Joseph returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.

Thayer Academy 20, Rivers 13

The Tigers improve to 2-5.

Natick 31, Milton 21

The Wildcats fall to 3-5.

St. John's Prep 28, BC High 0

BC High drops to 6-1.

Braintree 28, Newton North 14

The Wildcats improve to 3-5.

Bishop Stang 23, Cardinal Spellman 14

Umarei Murray threw an 18-yard TD pass to Caleb Altidor in the loss for the Cardinals (2-6).

Bridgewater-Raynham 20, Shrewsbury 13

The Trojans (5-3) held off a resilient Colonial team for their fifth straight victory. Senior running back Owen King had a 49-yard rushing touchdown, while senior running back Caleb Tripp ran one in from 12 yards out and junior quarterback Jack Lambert connected with junior wide receiver Dylan Reed for a 15-yard passing touchdown. On defense, sophomore defensive back Cam Knudsen recorded an interception.

Carver 29, Mashpee 28

The Crusaders (6-2) rallied from deficits of 14-0, 20-7 and 28-14. Jack Balzarini ran for three scores and threw another. He threw the winning 2-point conversion pass to Nathan Helms after rushing for his third TD of the day. Balzarini also threw a 43-yard TD pass to Nolan Kenneally.

Mansfield 43, Canton 32

The Bulldogs fall to 5-4.

Plymouth South 49, Pembroke 21

Logan Watts scored two TDs, recorded 107 all-purpose yards and kicked seven PATs for the Panthers (4-4). Max Arnold ran 10 times for 74 yards and a pair of TDs. Timmy Durocher threw a TD pass and ran for another. The Titans fall to 1-7.

Oliver Ames 21, Stoughton 7

The Tigers improve to 3-5, while the Black Knights fall to 0-8. It was OA's first win over Stoughton since 2014.

Abington 42, Middleboro 7

The Green Wave (6-2) earned a share of the South Shore League Sullivan Division title. Mason Nash ran for three touchdowns in the win. Adam Libby returned an interception 25 yards for a TD. Michael Reilly threw a TD pass to Ryan Solimini. Brendan Ward added an 18-yard TD run. Caiden Carriuolo had a 5-yard touchdown run in the loss.

Hanover 42, North Quincy 7

The Hawks improve to 6-2, while the Raiders fall to 4-4. Hanover QB Tyler Vincent threw four touchdown passes, one of them to Brandon Errico, who also returned a punt 90 yards for a score. NQ's Marques Rodrigues-Smith set a new single-season program record with his ninth TD catch of the season.

Cathedral 36, Archbishop Williams 30 (OT)

Blake Nelson, a sophomore, had a 42-yard TD run for the Bishops (1-7) in the loss.

Plymouth North 20, Silver Lake 14

The Blue Eagles improve to 4-4, while the Lakers fall to 3-5. Liam Joyce intercepted a pass in the final minute to seal the victory. He also had a TD catch. Gio Riberio-Lynch ran for two touchdowns. Wes Griffin ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Duxbury 31, Hingham 14

Jack Rees ran for three TDs and added an interception and a sack in defense of the Dragons (7-1). Hingham falls to 5-3.

Marshfield 39, Whitman-Hanson 7

The Rams improve to 7-1 while the Panthers fall to 1-7. In the win, Jake Brilliant returned a punt 49 yards for a score and ran for a touchdown. Nate Rollinson ran for a touchdown and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Luke Richardson. Nick Drosopoulos added a 35-yard field goal and Davin True had a touchdown run. Austin Breheny had a TD run in the loss, and Brady Markowski (7 tackles) and Bobby Walker (5 tackles) were defensive highlights for WH.

Brockton 28, Durfee 21

The Boxers improve to 4-4.

Sandwich 42, Rockland 6

The Bulldogs fall to 0-8.

Diman 23, South Shore Tech 16

DJ DeCoste ran for two touchdowns and Kiano Velazquez ran for 177 yards for the Vikings (3-5). Brady Hofeman added 63 yards rushing.

Norwell 42, East Bridgewater 0

The Clippers improve to 6-2 while the Vikings fall to 5-3. Norwell, Abington and Sandwich share the SSL Sullivan Division title. In the win, Jack Luccarelli ran for three TDs (10, 14, 34 yards). Will Bostrom, Joe Perniola and Parker King each had one TD run.

Randolph 29, Cohasset 26

The Blue Devils improve to 7-1 while the Skippers fall to 3-5. In the win, Haggai Joseph ran for two touchdowns. Zachary Noel ran for a touchdown and recovered a fumble. Abe Cornet threw a passing TD.

Scituate 43, Quincy 7

The Sailors (8-0) captured the Patriot League Fisher Division title by defeating the Presidents (3-5). Willy Robinson scored four TDs (2 rushing, 2 receiving) and added a 2-point conversion. He ran 11 times for 150 yards, caught 2 passes for 102 yards and returned a punt 30 yards. Jonny Donovan threw 3 TD passes for the Sailors, connecting twice with Robinson (28 yards, 74 yards) and once with Lawson Foley (42 yards). Grayson Foley added an 8-yard scoring run. Robinson's TD run covered 54 yards.

Hull 21, Lowell Catholic 20

Isaiah Green returned an interception 65 yards for a score and caught TD passes of 10 and 5 yards for the Pirates (3-5).

Blue Hills 38, Southeast 20

The Warriors improved to 4-4, while the Hawks fell to 2-5.

Cape Cod Tech (1-6) at Holbrook/Avon (0-6), 6

Out: West Bridgewater (5-3)

