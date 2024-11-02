How to watch today's West Indies vs England Cricket match: live stream, TV channel and start time





How to watch the West Indies vs England ODI cricket match along with kick-off time and team news.

Saturday is the West Indies will be confronted England in the second One-Day International of their ongoing three-match series on Caribbean soil. This match is a crucial opportunity for an England side that is missing As Butler to get a win and keep their hopes alive in the series. Led by Shai Hope, West Indies opened the series with an impressive performance, defeating England by eight wickets in the first ODI in Antigua. Despite resilient efforts from stand-in captain Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran, the visitors were limited to just 209 runs. This was largely due to an excellent four-wicket spell from left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie. Jayden Seales also shone for the West Indies, playing an exciting spell with figures of two for 22 from his eight overs. Here, GOAL gives you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more. How to watch West Indies vs England online – TV channels and live streams In the United States (US)the West Indies vs England match can be watched and streamed live online ESPN+. You can download the streaming service on various smartphones and streaming devices. It's available for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year, or you can subscribe via the Disney Plus bundle starting at $16.99 per month. How to watch anywhere with VPN If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games via your usual streaming service. A VPN, like NordVPNyou can establish a secure online connection while streaming. If you're not sure which VPN to use, take a look GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports. West Indies vs England start time and field report The first ODI cricket match between the West Indies and England will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. It will start at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on Saturday November 2, 2024in the US. The North Sound field typically produced low-scoring games, forcing both teams, known for their power hitters, to be careful in accumulating runs. Moreover, the surface provides some help to the fast bowlers. With the average score hovering around 229, the team that wins the toss will likely choose to bat first, with the aim of setting a challenging total and limiting the opponent's scoring chances later in the match. Team news and squads West Indies team news The hosts are unlikely to change their winning line-up. West Indies possible XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk/C), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales. England team news After Jamie Overton was dismissed for a golden duck and didn't get a chance to bowl, the visitors may consider bringing in Rehan Ahmed to take advantage of the spin-friendly conditions. They may also decide to give Reece Topley a shot, possibly replacement John Turner in the team. England possible XI: Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Liam Livingstone (C), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer. Head-to-head record

