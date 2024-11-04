UNC Asheville Athletics – Official athletics website





RESULTS SPARTANBURG, S.C. – UNC Asheville Women's Tennis concluded its fall season this weekend (Nov. 1-3) at the Wofford Invitational. Below is a list of all games involving UNC Asheville: Louise Boeker Certainly. McKenzie Davis (Presbyterian) 6-1, 1-6, 10-7 Grace Agster (Wofford) def. Louise Boeker 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 Valentina De Sousa (Presbyterian) def. Keira Stewart 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) Lea Von Kozierowski (Mercer) def. Valeria Centeno 1-6, 6-2, 10-3 Jastina Mikhnova (Mercer) def. Ari Siegel 6-1, 6-2 Natalie Crawford (Gardner-Webb) def. Julia Caffarina 6-3, 4-6, 12-10 Avery Sager Certainly. Kinsey Crawford (Clemson) 6-2, 6-1 Avery Sager Certainly. Elle Sceney (Presbyterian (6-1, 6-2 Julia Caffarina Certainly. Molly Tuttle (Wofford) 6-2, 6-1 Angelina Joy hug / Elisabeth Winkelier Certainly. Mariana De Diego Quinones/Tea Zivic (Mercer) 6-4 Angelina Joy hug / Elisabeth Winkelier Certainly. Julia Abrams/Lexi Smolder (Radford) 6-0 Angelina Joy hug / Elisabeth Winkelier Certainly. Madison Dennett/McKenzie Davis (Presbyterian) 6-1 Ari Siegel / Valeria Centeno Certainly. Rachel Ekanem/Michaela Stephens (Radford) 7-5 Valentina De Souza/Claudia Sanchez Quesada (Presbyterian) def. Ari Siegel / Valeria Centeno 6-4 Breda Brennan/Emma Sorensen (Wofford) final. Ari Siegel / Valeria Centeno 7-6 (8-6) Avery Sager / Louise Boeker Certainly. Brianna Wilbur/Chloe Elliott (Wofford) 7-6 (7-3) Avery Sager / Louise Boeker Certainly. Alizee Poulin/Milica Prokic (Gardner-Webb) 7-5

Avery Sager / Louise Boeker Certainly. Emilia Cosatto/Jelena Gojković (Mercer) 6-3 Julia Caffarina / Keira Stewart Certainly. Grace Stout/Sofia Rodrigo (Wofford) 6-0 Catherine Blouin/Molly Tuttle (Wofford) def. Julia Caffarina / Keira Stewart 6-4 Sofia Madrid (Kennesaw State) def. Louise Boeker 6-4, 6-1 Lexi Smolder (Radford) def. Keira Stewart 6-4, 7-5 Catherine Blouin (Wofford) def. Ari Siegel 6-3, 6-0 Keira Stewart Certainly. Thee Zivic (Mercer) 6-1, 6-2 Julia Caffarina Certainly. Sofia Rodrigo (Wofford) 3-6, 6-3, 10-4 Ari Siegel Certainly. Arili Boshoff (Gardner-Webb) 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 10-5 Emilia Cosatto/Jelena Gojkovic (Mercer) def. Julia Caffarina / Keira Stewart 6-3 This concludes the autumn 2024 women's tennis season.

