Tennis gains experience during the Final Fall Event





EAST LANSING, MI (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University tennis team played its final competition of the fall season, Nov. 1-3, at the Michigan State University Spartan Invitational, with the Eagles gaining valuable experience against tough opponents on the courts of the MSU Indoor Tennis Center in East Lansing, Mich. — The Eastern Michigan University tennis team played its final competition of the fall season, Nov. 1-3, at the Michigan State University Spartan Invitational, with the Eagles gaining valuable experience against tough opponents on the courts of the MSU Indoor Tennis Center in East Lansing, Mich. “I'm really proud of the way we finished the fall,” Head Coach Ryan Kucera said. “We have been facing tough competition all season and we have improved enormously in competing in that area. In particular our singles play is becoming much more consistent, we are better in all phases of the game and we are becoming more and more comfortable in putting ourselves out there on our tennis in the big moments. There are so many positives we can build on and I'm really looking forward to the spring.” Several newcomers took the spotlight for the Eagles, including freshmen Viki Hazmukova (Skvorec, Czech Republic/Skoly Brezova) And Lara Diaz Zayas (Mar de Ajo, Argentina/SEADEA) along with the transfer of graduates Marta Komar (Inowroclaw, Poland/Sopocka (Sopot) Tennis Academy/Wayne State). Diaz Zayas recorded three victories this weekend with a 2-1 record in doubles with partner Daniella Schved (Holon, Israel/Ort Holon) while also winning a singles match. Hazmukova and Komar, both playing in Flight D, posted 2-1 records, with Komar nearly going 3-0 when she dropped a tough three-set match in her second match of the event. A total of seven different players saw action in singles and doubles in the final event of the fall season for Eastern. Next Eastern will announce its spring schedule in early December, with games starting in January 2025. Follow us Stay up to date with EMU tennis by following the team on the social media channels. The team can be found on Instagram (@emu_tennis), X (@EMUEaglesTennis) and Facebook (EMUTennis). Spartan Invitation 2024

SINGLE RESULTS

FLIGHT A

Daniella Schved 0-3 First round: Sydney Pratt (Northwest) def. Pushed, 6-3, 6-2

Second round: Barbora Pokorna (Iowa) final. Pushed, 7-6(5), 6-4

Third Round: Liisa Vehvilainen (Michigan State) def. Pushed, 7-5, 6-2 FLIGHT B

Prerna thoughts 0-1 First round: Issey Purser (Michigan State) def. Vichare, 6-3, 6-1 FLIGHT C

Ksenia Saenko 0-3 First round: Chase Metcalf (Butler) def. Saenko, 7-5, 6-3

Second round: Eva Goncharov (DePaul) def. Saenko, 6-2, 6-4

Third Round: Norah Balthazor (Butler) def. Saenko, 7-5, 6-2 FLIGHT D

Viki Hazmukova 2-1 First round: Hazmukova def. Katie Beavin (Butler), 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

Second round: Hazmukova def. Helin Alvarez (DePaul), 6-4, 7-5

Third round: Megan Basil (Ohio State) def. Hazmukova, 6-4, 6-0 Marta Komar 2-1 First round: Komar final. Brooke Arington (Butler), 6-2, 6-4

Second round: Megan Basil (Ohio State) def. Komar, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2

Third round: Komar final. Katie Beavin (Butler), 6-3, 6-2 FLIGHT E

Regina Mendez 1-2 First round: Mendez def. Lauren Cook (Butler), 6-1, 6-2

Second round: Isabella Gibson (DePaul) def. Mendez, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Third round: Emma Beavin (Butler) def. Mendez, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 Lara Diaz Zayas 1-2 First round: Diaz Zayas def. Elle Martin (Butler), 6-4, 5-7, 6-2

Second round: Emma Beavin (Butler) def. Diaz Zayas, 7-5, 6-4

Third round: Isabella Gibson (DePaul) def. Diaz Zayas, 7-5, 1-6, 6-1 DOUBLED RESULTS

Lara Diaz Zayas / Daniella Schved 2-1 First round: Diaz Zayas/Shved final. Eleanor Cochran/Roberta Sechi (DePaul), 7-6(6)

Second round: Alvarez/Gibsion (DePaul) def. Diaz Zayas/Shved, 6-3

Third round: Diaz Zayas/Shved final. Sarah Fazlagic/Olivia Kutlova (Michigan State), 7-6(3) Regina Mendez / Ksenia Saenko 0-2 First round: Barbora Pokorna/Nikita Vishwase (Iowa) final Mendez/Saenko, 6-3

Second Round: Megan Basil/Alessia Cau (Ohio State) def. Medez/Saenko, 6-4 Ksenia Saenko / Prerna thoughts 0-1 Third round: Sydney Pratt/Autumn Rabjohns (Northwest) final Saenko/Vichare, 6-4 Viki Hazmukova / Marta Komar 0-3 First round: Amara Brahmbhatt/Natalie Stasny (Michigan State) def. Hazmukova/Komar, 7-5

Round 2: Norah Balthazor/Emma Beavin (Butler) def. Hazmukova/Komar, 6-4

Third Round: Jennifer Riester/Katya Shepherd (Northwestern) def. Hazmukova/Komar, 6-4

